TITANIC: THE ARTIFACT EXHIBITION DEBUTS NEWLY CONSERVED TRANSMITTER IN HONOR OF TITANIC’S 113TH ANNIVERSARY

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week, TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino unveiled the newly conserved Kilroy stoking transmitter, an integral piece of the Ship’s engine, in honor of the 113th anniversary of RMS Titanic’s maiden voyage and tragic sinking. Unseen by the public until now, the artifact was recovered during the third RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST) expedition in 1994 and is now on display publicly following an extensive and delicate conservation effort.The transmitter played a critical role in Titanic’s engineering operations. Located in the Ship’s engine rooms, the machinery sent precise time signals to boiler room crews, guiding them on how long to allow coal to burn before shoveling in a new load. This process ensured Titanic’s 29 massive boilers ran at maximum efficiency over the five-day voyage to New York City.“This artifact is a direct connection to the human effort it took to keep Titanic moving,” said Tomasina Ray, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. and Director of Collections. “It speaks not only to the Ship’s technological advancements, but also to the incredible physical labor of the hundreds of stokers and crew who powered her journey and gave those on board the best chance for rescue.”The transmitter was discovered within Titanic’s expansive 15 square mile debris field, located between the bow and stern, during RMST’s 1994 expedition in collaboration with IFREMER. At the time of recovery, the transmitter was submerged in water and has remained in storage under tightly controlled conditions due to its fragile state. The newly conserved transmitter is now on display in Las Vegas, reunited for the first time with the stoking indicator receiver, which was recovered during RMST’s 1987 expedition and has long been part of the permanent exhibition.Earlier this year, RMST’s expert conservators began the artifact’s meticulous preservation. The multi-stage process included desalination, stabilization, and painstaking manual restoration to remove corrosion while preserving the item’s historical integrity. This effort highlights RMST’s ongoing mission to protect and share Titanic’s legacy with future generations.As the official salvor-in-possession of the Titanic wrecksite, RMST has recovered more than 5,500 authentic artifacts over nine expeditions spanning nearly four decades. Each conservation effort reflects a deep commitment to honoring the lives lost and sharing their stories through Titanic’s material legacy.The grand story of the “Ship of Dreams” is revived through TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition at Luxor Hotel and Casino. The Exhibition includes over 350 real artifacts recovered from the ocean floor and dramatic room re-creations, including the Grand Staircase, first- and third-class cabins, and the Promenade Deck. It is also home to the largest artifact ever recovered, a 15-ton section of Titanic’s starboard hull, appropriately called “The Big Piece.” Travel back in time and experience the wonder and tragedy of the world’s most famous ocean liner.TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with final admission at 7 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicLasVegas.com.# # #About RMS Titanic Inc.RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST)'s mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of her passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, wrecksite imaging and analysis, and ongoing Titanic collaborations. RMST was granted salvor-in-possession rights to the wreck of Titanic and is the only company permitted by law to recover artifacts from the wrecksite. RMST has recovered and conserved more than 5,500 artifacts since 1987 and is an affiliate of E/M Group.About E/M GroupExperiential Media Group, LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at EMGroup.com.

