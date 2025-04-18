Shy Blossom Reaches #1 on Music’s Most Influential Platform for Indie Artists

Adriana McDonald- Shy Blossom

We’re thankful to aBreak Music for providing a platform for indie artists like us to shine.” — Adriana McDonald- Shy Blossom

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s leading international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Underneath’ by Shy Blossom is the newest #1 on the aBreak58.Adriana McDonald, a 19-year-old singer/songwriter from Punta Gorda, Florida, is the creative force behind indie rock band Shy Blossom. Armed with soulful vocals and an acoustic guitar, Adriana has quickly made a name for herself and her band, which has been turning heads since their formation just a year ago.The band’s lineup includes Adriana (Vocals/Acoustic Guitar), Abel Ramirez (Lead Guitar/Backing Vocals), Julie Copithorn (Drums) and Preston Lich (Bass), who together create a blend of raw emotion and captivating melodies. Despite their short time together, Shy Blossom has already shared the stage with Shallow Side and 90’s icon Sister Hazel, proving their potential and talent.The success of ‘Underneath’ highlights Adriana McDonald’s ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners. As Adriana shares, “I don’t always write from personal experience, but I try to write in a way that connects with listeners. I research topics I’m not well versed with, then use empathy to add feeling to everything I write.”“Hitting #1 on the aBreak58 is completely humbling,” says Adriana. “There are so many great artists on the playlist, and to make it to #1 just reinforces that we’re heading in the right direction. As so many artists on the playlist can probably relate with, it can get frustrating sometimes pouring your heart into your music and getting little traction. We’re thankful to aBreak Music for providing a platform for indie artists like us to shine.”Currently, Shy Blossom is excited to be gearing up for their first tour, which will take them across Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia starting on July 24th.“Jay Stevens and I have been impressed with Adriana’s solo work for some time,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “By now fronting Shy Blossom, she’s expanding her and her bands market, which includes an audience that is longing for young, relatable rock. There’s a massive need in music for great, new rock bands, and we believe Shy Blossom is poised to break through.”About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international artist discovery platform. Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist has become essential tool for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http:// abreakmusic.com /.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.