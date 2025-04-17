Streets Cabinet Opens Applications for Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program

The Boston Streets Cabinet has opened applications for the next round of the Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program. The program provides vouchers for seniors, income-eligible residents, and adults with chronic or permanent disabilities to reduce the cost of an e-bike, making it easier, faster, and cheaper to get around the City. The goals of the initiative are to address historic inequities in transportation access, accelerate mode shift to sustainable modes of transportation, and improve mobility options for residents. Applications will be open through April 30, 2025.

“E-bikes can dramatically improve mobility, and give people more options for getting around the City,” said Kim Foltz, Boston Bikes Director. “We’ve had program participants who thought they’d never be able to ride a bike for transportation. Their new e-bikes are helping them overcome barriers to biking and expanding access to City services.”

The first round of applications, in 2024, received over 1,200 applications from residents, with 600 randomly selected to receive vouchers. In early-stage feedback, program participants reported that they have saved time on their daily transportation and found it easier to access jobs, appointments, and recreational activities.

E-bikes eligible for the program discount have a safety-certified rechargeable battery and a pedal assist that provides a more effortless riding experience. They can give access to biking for people with mobility challenges, or residents who need to travel long distances or up hilly terrain. Cargo e-bikes, which can also be purchased through the program, have additional storage and passenger-carrying capacity. In addition to traditional e-bikes, the program will provide support toward the purchase of powered handcycle wheelchair attachments and adaptive e-bikes that can be modified to meet the needs of individuals with chronic disabilities.

During the current round of applications, the City plans to provide vouchers ranging from $800 to $1,500 for standard e-bikes and from $2,000 to $5,000 for adaptive e-bikes. Each recipient will also receive $150 toward the purchase of bicycle safety equipment such as helmets, locks, or lights.

To qualify for the Boston E-Bikes Incentive Program, a person must be a Boston resident over 18 years old who fits at least one of the criteria: income-eligible adult (at or below 40% AMI), a senior over 60 years of age, or an adult with a chronic or permanent disability. Qualified applicants will be randomly selected to receive a voucher that can be used within 90 days in person at one of the participating bike shops.

The pilot program is funded by $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and is designed for residents who can most benefit from the advantages of an e-bike, and communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application and program details can be accessed at boston.gov/ebikes. Applications are open from April 1 to April 30, 2025. The Boston Bikes team will host free “Try an E-Bike'' events in April, where eligible residents can test different bikes and receive help on their applications. Walk-in support at City Hall is available on Wednesdays during the month of April to help residents with applications if needed.