Iowa students selected as semifinalists for 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars program

Nine outstanding Iowa high school seniors have been named as semifinalists for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars program.

This year’s semifinalists include:

• Laura Y. Chen, Bettendorf - Pleasant Valley Community High School

• Chantal de Macedo Eulenstein, Ames - Ames High School

• Maanas A. Garimella, West Des Moines - Waukee Community High School

• Kathir R. Kalyanaraman, Johnston - Johnston High School

• Cedric Liu, Cedar Falls - Cedar Falls High School

• Fatimah Naraghi, Ames - Ames High School

• Lucas J. Obert, Coon Rapids - Coon Rapids-Bayard High School

• Mackenzie C. Tott, Sioux City - Bishop Heelan High School

• IA - Abigail Catherine Warning, Bloomfield - Davis County High School

Students Chen, Garimella, Liu, Obert, Tott and Warning were selected for overall academic accomplishments as high school seniors, and Kalyanaraman and Naraghi were recognized for their high achievements in academics as well as career and technical education. Senior student de Macedo Eulenstein was recognized for excellence in the arts.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, the prestigious U.S. Presidential Scholars program honors the nation’s most distinguished high school seniors. The program was originally established in 1964 by the executive order of the President and was extended in 1979 to include recognition of high achievements in visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program also recognized students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education.

Each year, up to 161 students across the country are named as U.S. Presidential Scholars, which is one of the highest honors for high school students. Final awardees for the 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholars program will be announced in May.

Visit the U.S. Department of Education's U.S. Presidential Scholars Program webpage to learn more about the program or view the full list of semifinalists.