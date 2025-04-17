Allied Parliamentarians Stress Importance of Continued Engagement in the Western Balkans During Joint Visit to Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and deepening political divisions in the Western Balkans, NATO and the EU must redouble their commitment to the region to preserve fragile stability in this part of Europe. The stakes are high, as both Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) are facing their most significant political crises in decades and as the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue remains stalled. Nevertheless, there is a strong desire for peace and a European future among Balkan societies, offering a sense of hope.

These were the main takeaways that members of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly brought back from their visit to Serbia and BiH from 7 to 10 April 2025. The delegation from the Assembly’s Sub-Committee on Technology Trends and Security (STCTTS) and Sub-Committee on Transatlantic Relations (PCTR) engaged in a series of highlevel discussions with national authorities, civil society representatives, and international partners, underlining the Western Balkans’ strategic importance to EuroAtlantic security.

The delegation, composed of 22 lawmakers from NATO member and partner countries and led by STCTTS Vice-Chair Mustafa Kaya (Türkiye) and PCTR Vice-Chair Rachid Temal (France), explored evolving security challenges, including foreign influence, political instability and hybrid threats, and examined scientific cooperation. In Serbia, legislators engaged in candid exchanges on the country’s multi-pillar foreign policy, its cooperation with NATO, and the delicate security situation in the region. In BiH, the members of the delegation expressed concern over mounting internal divisions and reaffirmed their united stance that actions to undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement are unacceptable.

Serbia

Serbia navigates a complex geopolitical landscape, engaging in a pragmatic partnership with NATO, pursuing EU integration all while maintaining military neutrality and close relations with Russia and China. Officials reiterated their commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and noted efforts to diversify energy and defence partnerships amid Russia’s declining regional influence. Nonetheless, Russian soft power and disinformation campaigns remain potent. The ongoing presence of Russian narratives amplifying anti-Western sentiment was cited as a key challenge by interlocutors.

Serbia has a vested interest in stable Western Balkans in order to sustain the socioeconomic achievements made over recent years, the delegation heard. “The Western Balkans region should not be viewed through the lens of division, but as a space for cooperation and for a common future,” said Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia.

Despite challenging public perceptions of NATO, shaped by the legacy of the 1999 intervention and domestic political rhetoric, practical cooperation between Serbia and the Alliance has grown, particularly in military training, education, and science. The delegation welcomed news of Serbia’s planned participation in joint exercises with NATO in 2025 and 2026 as a positive indicator, noting that such initiatives reflect converging security interests and a shared desire to address common threats. The outgoing Defence Minister, Bratislav Gašić, noted that “Despite [its] military neutrality, Serbia remains committed to building strong, transparent partnerships, including with NATO, to modernise [its] defence sector, strengthen interoperability, and enhance regional stability.”

The delegation also visited the Vinča Institute of Nuclear Sciences, one of Serbia’s leading research institutions and a long-standing partner in NATO’s Science for Peace and Security Programme, which was showcased as the country’s contributions to regional innovation. Parliamentarians were briefed on research projects in areas such as hydrogen energy, environmental safety, and explosive detection, which underscore the potential of scientific collaboration to strengthen regional resilience and stability.

While Serbian officials emphasised their concerns about the state of the BelgradePristina dialogue, citing perceived violations of the 2013 Brussels Agreement and systemic discrimination against ethnic Serbs in Kosovo, there was a broad consensus on the need to avoid further escalation. Officials reiterated their support for the Kosovo Force (KFOR) and dialogue facilitated by the EU while emphasising that sustainable peace requires a balanced and inclusive approach.

Civil society interlocutors provided critical insights into Serbia’s democratic development. While they acknowledged ongoing reforms and engagement with EU mechanisms, they expressed concern over the concentration of power, the polarisation of media, and declining public trust in institutions.

In discussions held at the Finnish Residency in Belgrade and co-hosted by the German Embassy– both embassies currently hold the status of NATO Contact Point Embassy in Serbia – delegation members met with NATO country ambassadors and gained insights into national and regional dynamics at play.

Serbia’s energy diversification was also highlighted as an area of strategic relevance. Lawmakers were informed of efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas through regional interconnectors and renewable energy investments.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

In Sarajevo, the delegation was presented with a concerning assessment of BiH’s political and constitutional crisis, widely regarded as the most serious since the end of the Bosnian war in 1995. If left unresolved, tensions between state institutions and different political leaders risk deepening societal fractures and escalating into a broader security crisis.

All interlocutors reaffirmed support for BiH’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and EuroAtlantic aspirations. However, political obstructionism, secessionist rhetoric, and efforts to establish parallel institutions by the current leadership of the Republika Srpska (RS) entity undermine the Dayton Peace Agreement and pose significant risks to peace and stability. Such moves threaten not only the constitutional order of BiH, but also the broader credibility of the post-conflict peace architecture.

The delegation visited Camp Butnir, where they met with NATO and EU officials, including EUFOR Commander Major General Florin-Marian Barbu, NHQSA Brigadier General Matthew A. Valas, and Ambassador Vladimir Vučinić from the NATO Headquarters in Sarajevo. These meetings highlighted the critical role of international missions in maintaining peace and deterring destabilising actors. The continued presence of EUFOR under Operation Althea, alongside NATO’s engagement, was described as a key safeguard against security deterioration.

Josip Brkić, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Commission for Cooperation with NATO, affirmed that “NATO’s continued presence and engagement in Bosnia and Herzegovina sends a powerful message, not only to our citizens, but also to those who seek to destabilise the region.” The establishment of unified BiH armed forces, supported by the Euro-Atlantic community and led by a multiethnic command, remains the hallmark achievement of the country’s reform efforts. RS opposition to BiH membership in NATO poses obstacles for more effective NATO-BiH cooperation, the delegation heard.

BiH’s societal resilience, anchored in vibrant civil society organisations and local initiatives, was identified as an essential safeguard against polarisation and disinformation. However, concerns were raised regarding the sustainability of this resilience, particularly in the face of inflammatory political rhetoric, economic hardship, and persistent ethnic divisions.

Hosted by the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Sarajevo, members exchanged with NATO ambassadors in country along with the EU Special Representative and Head of the Delegation of the EU, Luigi Soreca, and Louis J. Crishock, Principal Deputy High Representative from the Office of the High Representative.

International partners stressed that external support alone cannot substitute for domestic political will. It was noted that not everyone in RS supports the obstructionism of the entity’s current leadership. Strengthening BiH’s institutional functionality and fostering a culture of compromise among political leaders were repeatedly mentioned as prerequisites for long-term peace and progress. The country’s complex governance structure, with multiple layers of administration, divergent legal frameworks, and a fragmented political landscape, continues to hinder effective decision-making and reform.

The influence of external actors, particularly Russia and China, in strategic sectors such as energy is a concern, as outdated coal-fired infrastructure and delays in the green energy transition create vulnerabilities that geopolitical competitors may exploit. The importance of accelerating BiH’s alignment with European standards on energy and environmental policy was widely acknowledged.

The economic situation, further compounded by political instability, was another crucial point of discussion. Legislators noted that regulatory fragmentation, lack of investor confidence, and low transparency hamper economic development. They emphasised that economic reform and improved governance are critical for reversing widespread emigration of youth, fostering inclusive growth, and ensuring social cohesion.

As BiH marks 30 years since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the visit served as a timely reminder of the need to protect peace and stability in the Western Balkans while also ensuring that history is not repeated.

The achievements of the Dayton Peace Agreement and remaining challenges in the Western Balkans will be a central theme of the Assembly’s Spring Session, which will be held in Dayton, Ohio, USA, on 22-26 May.

Photos of the visit to Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, courtesy of © National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, © Pedja Vuckovic, ©Parlamentarna skupština Bosne i Hercegovine