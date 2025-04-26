Dewan Unveils Landmark Architecture Monograph Showcasing Its Legacy, Vision, and Global Impact

Mohammed Alassam, Ammar Alassam, Haider Alassam & Mohammed Adib, Dewan Architects + Engineers Dewan, An Architecture Monograph Astana Grand Mosque, in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan by Dewan Architects + Engineers Oceano located on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah by Dewan Architects + Engineers

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To mark four decades of design excellence, Dewan Architects + Engineers unveils ‘Dewan – An Architecture Monograph’, a beautifully curated 160-page hardback publication. The book traces the firm’s transformation from a small Abu Dhabi studio to an internationally recognised design consultancy firm, offering readers a glimpse into its rich history and ambitious future.The monograph, curated by Catherine Belbin Communications with photography by Ales Vyslouzil, offers rare insights into Dewan’s philosophy and creative process through exclusive interviews with the company’s leaders. It also highlights Dewan’s most iconic projects and its contributions to architectural innovation.Chronicling Dewan’s journey, from founder Mohamed Al Assam’s pioneering vision to the firm’s expansion into international markets, special sections include:* Chapters dedicated to specific aspects of architecture and construction, including design, urban planning, engineering, site management and more* Interviews with prominent figures and thought leaders from the firm*‘40 Projects for 40 Years’, celebrating four decades of design through projects spanning the Middle East, Asia and beyond* Testimonials from global partners, highlighting Dewan’s collaborative influence on a global scale* A deep dive into Dewan’s future—exploring new markets, emerging technologies and pushing architectural boundaries.* Dewan’s social impact through its awards programmes and community partnershipsCONTACT FOR INTERVIEWS: Press@esralemmens.comAmmar Al Assam, CEO of Dewan Architects + Engineers said: “This monograph arrives at the perfect moment, as Dewan marks 40 years of architectural achievement. It not only celebrates our legacy and lasting contributions to skylines across the Middle East and beyond but also looks ahead, reaffirming our focus on shaping communities through innovation and thoughtful design. At the core of this journey is our team—the talented individuals whose passion and expertise continue to drive our success and define our future.”OverviewOver the past four decades, Dewan Architects + Engineers has evolved from a small Abu Dhabi studio into one of the region’s leading design consultancy firms, shaping cityscapes across the Middle East, Africa, and East Asia. Rooted in excellence, integrity, and reliability, the firm is committed to creating sustainable, people-centric design solutions while fostering collaboration and lasting partnerships. Guided by its vision to be a global leader in design and digital innovation, Dewan strives for diversified growth across multiple sectors and services, delivering sustainable success while nurturing its human capital.Now, to mark 40 years of design excellence, Dewan unveils Dewan – An Architecture Monograph, a beautifully curated 160-page hardback publication. The book traces the firm’s journey, offering readers insight into its rich history, design philosophy, and bold vision for the future. Compiled through in-depth interviews with directors, thought leaders, and industry experts, it captures the essence of Dewan’s impact on the built environment.Dewan – An Architecture Monograph celebrates the firm’s remarkable trajectory, reflecting on its past while offering a glimpse into its future. It examines what sets Dewan apart in a highly competitive industry, as articulated by Executive Chairman and Founder Mohamed Al Assam: “Our greatest strength is our ability to work seamlessly across regions as a unified team, transforming our clients’ visions into landmark buildings and spaces that redefine cityscapes.”Featuring world-class photography and sketches, the book brings to life Dewan’s architectural footprint across the Middle East, Africa and East Asia. It also explores the firm’s unique DNA—its commitment to design excellence, urban planning and engineering, with a mission to create spaces that inspire, uplift and enhance lives. As Mohamed Al Assam puts it: “Good architecture should please the eye, delight the heart, and benefit its users.”Divided into sections, the book highlights key figures shaping Dewan’s present and future:* Mohamed Al Assam, Founder & Executive Chairman – Reflecting on the firm’s origins and growth* Ammar Al Assam, CEO – Discussing a five-year strategic plan focused on growth, operations, people and clients* Haider Al Assam, Director of Operations – Sharing ambitions to expand Dewan’s global presence* Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer – Highlighting the firm’s design philosophy: “Our job is to create buildings that deliver memorable experiences through efficient, functional and sustainable design.”The book also delves into Dewan’s technological advancements, including the growing role of AI and BIM in design and project delivery. As CEO Ammar Al Assam notes: “Architects are great users of technology. As it advances, it will become an even more powerful tool. AI’s role in the firm is already propelling our capabilities into new territories.”A standout feature, 40 Projects for 40 Years, showcases the firm’s diverse portfolio, highlighting key projects that have defined its legacy. From its early UAE developments to iconic designs in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Egypt, the section illustrates how Dewan has pioneered new design disciplines and expanded into new markets and sectors.Dewan’s impact on the hospitality sector is also a major theme, with Chief Design Officer Mohammed Adib stating: “Dubai’s strength in hospitality has been instrumental to Dewan’s success. We’ve grown alongside the emirate, and that’s what makes our firm special.”Dewan’s achievements have been widely recognised, with recent accolades including:* CEO of the Year for Ammar Al Assam and Hospitality Project of the Year – Design for the Ritz-Carlton Al Khobar at the 2024 Architecture Leaders Awards* Ranking 41st globally and 6th in hospitality design in Building Design magazine’s prestigious World Architecture Top 100 list* Most Creative People in Business (Ammar Al Assam) and Most Innovative Company in Architecture (Dewan) at the 2024 Fast Company Middle East Awards* 15th place globally in the Hotels, Motels, and Convention Centres category in ENR’s Global Sourcebook.* Best Workplace of the Year at the 2024 Design Middle East AwardsBeyond its projects, Dewan remains committed to nurturing future talent through the Dewan Award for Architecture, part of the Tamayouz Excellence Award. This initiative challenges architects worldwide to develop real-world solutions for urban challenges in Iraq, setting it apart from conventional design competitions.With a legacy of innovation, a commitment to excellence, and a bold vision for the future, Dewan – An Architecture Monograph is a fitting tribute to 40 years of transformative design.REQUEST FULL PRESS KIT: Press@esralemmens.comPublication and Availability:‘Dewan – An Architecture Monograph’ will be available from 26 April 2025 in leading bookstores, at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, and on Amazon UAE, priced at AED225.About Dewan + Engineers:Dewan Architects + Engineers is a global multidisciplinary design consultancy firm founded in 1984 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Employing over 800 professionals, it operates across eight offices worldwide, specialising in architecture, engineering, interior design, landscaping, master planning, sustainability, cost consultancy and construction supervision, establishing itself as a trusted partner for clients worldwide.dewan-architects.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.