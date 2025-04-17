Empower Implant Institute Announces Comprehensive Training in AI-Driven Full-Arch Restorations

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Matthew Larsen, a leading provider of multi-implant procedures at Yellowstone Family Dental, today announced the official launch of the Empower Implant Institute, a program dedicated to training dentists nationwide in AI-driven full-arch implant techniques.

Addressing the growing demand for advanced implant solutions, the Institute focuses on combining digital workflows, AI-assisted diagnostics, and hands-on surgical guidance to elevate patient outcomes.

“Our goal is to help doctors who’ve been placing single implants move forward into more complex, full-arch cases,” said Dr. Larsen.

“AI technology has completely changed what’s possible. We want to share those insights so dentists can bring immediate-load implants and 3D-printed restorations to their own communities.”

Cutting-Edge Curriculum

• AI-Driven Planning: Attendees learn how to harness algorithms that identify bone

density and critical anatomy before surgery.

• 3D Modeling & Custom Guides: The Institute’s courses cover 3D-printed guides

designed in-house, ensuring precise angles and depths for each implant.

• In-House Lab Integration: Participants see firsthand how on-site milling and printing

reduce turnaround times and maintain strict quality control.

• Immediate-Load Protocols: Dentists gain experience placing implants and restorations

on the same day, minimizing patient discomfort and waiting.

A Growing Need for AI in Dentistry

With full-arch implant demand on the rise, many general dentists seek faster, more accurate workflows. AI-based tools eliminate much of the guesswork in diagnostics and surgical planning, allowing clinicians to tackle advanced cases once deemed too risky.

“Most of my patients arrive thinking they have no options,” Larsen explained. “If we can show doctors the power of AI and in-house technology, more patients can go from hopeless to hopeful in a single treatment day.”

About Dr. Matthew Larsen

Dr. Larsen has limited his clinical practice to full-arch restorations and complex implant cases, often rehabilitating patients told they lacked sufficient bone or faced chronic infections. With over two decades of clinical experience, he integrates AI-guided imaging, on-site CAD/CAM production, and sedation-based methods to deliver transformative smiles.

Through the Empower Implant Institute, he’s extending that expertise to peers nationwide.

About Empower Implant Institute

The Empower Implant Institute is a Billings, MT-based training program spearheaded by Dr. Matthew Larsen. Focusing on AI-driven full-arch procedures, the Institute offers immersive learning experiences, from digital diagnostics to custom prosthetic fabrication. Its mission is to equip dentists with cutting-edge workflows, ensuring patients everywhere can benefit from immediate-load implants and advanced surgical precision.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.