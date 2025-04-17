Language, Learning, and Leadership in Maine: Supporting Multilingual Learners with Disabilities through University and State Collaboration

Pictured: From left to right: Dr. Sarah Howorth, Dr. Melissa Cuba, Erin Frazier, and Jane Armstrong presenting at the National Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

In a powerful display of statewide collaboration, representatives from the University of Maine (UMaine) and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) joined forces in March to present at the 2025 National Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) Conference. The session, Supporting Multilingual Learners with Disabilities through University and State Collaboration,spotlighted Maine’s groundbreaking efforts to support multilingual learners (MLs) with disabilities, showcasing the newly-updated Identifying and Serving Students Who Are Multilingual Learners with Disabilities: Policy and Resource Guide, alongside innovative university programming that prepares educators to support MLs with disabilities.

The presentation was led by Dr. Melissa Cuba, UMaine Assistant Professor of Special Education, and supported by Dr. Sarah Howorth, UMaine Associate Professor of Special Education, in partnership with Maine DOE Director of the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education Erin Frazier and the English for Speakers of Other Languages State Specialist, Jane Armstrong.

Together, the group highlighted the unique context of the state, tracing the evolution of collaborative efforts, and showcased key contributions to address the dual needs of language acquisition and disability support, including UMaine’s Graduate Certificate in Multilingual Special Education, Maine Access to Inclusive Education Resources (MAIER), and the comprehensive policy and resource guide for educators on identifying and serving MLs with disabilities.

UMaine’s Multilingual Special Education program is uniquely designed to prepare educators to effectively support MLs with disabilities through a blend of linguistic, cultural, and special education expertise. What sets this 15-credit online graduate program apart is its interdisciplinary curriculum, which includes courses that target language development, such as:

ERL 531: Linguistic Diversity, Multilingualism, and the Classroom

ELL 570: Methods of TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages)

ELL: 572: Second Language Acquisition

It also offers specialized training through:

SED 502: Strategies for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Students with Disabilities

SED 545: Intervention for Reading Difficulties

If working with children birth to five, SED 545 is combined with SED 529: Developmentally Appropriate Reading Instruction for Diverse Young Learners. Together, these courses provide a rich foundation in language development, culturally-responsive pedagogy, and targeted academic interventions, empowering educators to create inclusive and effective learning environments for diverse student populations.

The collaboration with the presentation and the co-construction of this iterative guidebook reflects Maine’s growing commitment to inclusive and equitable education, with a focus on multilingualism, disability inclusion, and culturally-responsive practices. The collaboration also underscores the valuable role of higher education institutions like UMaine in supporting these efforts, through research, educator preparation, and training informed by real classroom experiences.

The Maine guidebook serves as a vital resource for school administrative units (SAUs), offering practical tools, guidance, and examples to ensure that linguistic diversity and disability are not barriers to learning but rather opportunities to build inclusive, responsive educational environments.

“This work is a reflection of Maine’s commitment to inclusive education that sees and supports the whole child,” Frazier said. “By bridging the expertise of higher education and state systems, we are empowering educators to confidently identify, support, and celebrate multilingual students with disabilities.”

This work aligns with and strengthens Multi-Tiered Systems of Support by ensuring that academic, behavioral, and social-emotional supports are responsive to the diverse identities and experiences of all students.

As part of the Maine DOE’s commitment to inclusive and equitable education, Teacher Leader Fellow Melissa Frans, has played a vital role in co-facilitating a dynamic six-part professional learning series, designed to support educators working with MLs with disabilities. Through her leadership, Frans has further illuminated the critical intersection between language acquisition and disability services, emphasizing the importance of collaborative practices with linguistically-responsive IEP development. You can see the recordings of this webinar series on the Maine DOE Multilingual Learners with Disabilities webpage.

As Maine experiences growing linguistic and cultural diversity in its schools, this guidebook, along with the collaboration behind it, provides a model of proactive, inclusive, and research-informed practices that other states may consider replicating. Additionally, the Maine DOE Event Calendar has an array of opportunities available to support educators in fostering inclusive and effective learning environments.

For further information or questions, please contact Maine DOE State ESOL Specialist Jane Armstrong at Jane.Armstrong@maine.gov.