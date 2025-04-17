Bridging Education and Career: East Grand School’s Extended Learning Opportunities Program Defies Rural Barriers

(Pictured: East Grand School Student Emily Pride at the Danforth Town Hall, where she interned and completed an eight-hour new clerk training, certifying her to handle registrations and essential paperwork for the town)

The East Grand School’s Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) program is cultivating diverse business partnerships, enhancing students’ career development, and community engagement in the Danforth area.

“It’s hard to put into words the growth that is observed in students throughout the ELO process. The confidence gained as these students navigate the working world is huge!” Angela Cowger, East Grand School ELO Coordinator, said.

Many of the East Grand School students participating in the ELO program have displayed growth in several different areas. Cowger said she has observed improvement in their personal responsibility and work skills, such as students showing up for work on time, taking ownership of their schedules, and communicating with their ELO employer/mentor. She said she also sees growth in students’ social skills, including improvement in interpersonal skills and increased confidence. Additionally, students have gained hands-on, real-world knowledge about their chosen, specific career pathway, as well as an increased understanding of how businesses operate in general.

Collaborations have included local organizations in and around Danforth, and as far as Houlton and Calais, such as East Grand School’s maintenance and after-school programs, Maple Lane Family Child Care, Knight’s Yankee Grocer, CCA Auto, Canoe the Wild, the Snow Farm, and Modern Beauty. Students have also been placed in ELOs with Stair Welding RL Inc. in Hodgdon, the Aroostook County Action Program, Houlton Regional Hospital, and Serendipity Embroidery & Design. East Grand collaborates with Washington County Community College, too, to expand internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

ELO and career prep students have broadened their professional perspectives through field trips, including to Washington County Community College, Louisiana-Pacific Building Solutions, and a job fair at Northern Maine Community College, which featured more than 70 employers in Presque Isle. The program has hosted several guest speakers and local business leaders from institutions and sectors, such as the Maine Guide Service, health care, and outdoor recreation.

While the Danforth program has successfully established these partnerships, geographic challenges remain. The nearest automotive service center is 34 miles away in Houlton, posing a transportation barrier for students without a driver’s license. East Grand Schools, however, has used some of the funding received through a Maine Department of Education (DOE) ELO Expansion grant to address these transportation barriers. Through that effort, five students have since completed driver’s education and obtained their permits and are now working toward their licenses.

Cowger has also been instrumental in removing barriers for her students. The East Grand School ELO program has a van, which allows her to transport students. Additionally, the Region Two School of Applied Technology program has generously provided a few East Grand-region students the opportunity to be dropped off at work sites near their bus routes, which has allowed for a few of these ELO students to be placed in Houlton. The geographic remoteness will continue to be a challenge, as jobs and resources are limited in the East Grand area, but the school continues to adapt and think outside of the box.

One notable success story is that of Emily Pride, who moved to East Grand School during the final months of her sophomore year. She was unsure of what she wanted to do after high school, so she enrolled in a Career Exploration ELO. She completed coursework and job shadows in real estate, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), and a local daycare. Her exploration led to an internship at the Danforth Livable Community Center, where she assisted with organization, scheduling, meal preparation, and administrative duties at the town office. Pride also completed an eight-hour new clerk training, certifying her to handle registrations and essential paperwork for the town.

Pride’s dedication led to a summer job offer from the town office, an opportunity she said she viewed as a valuable learning experience that gave her insight into local governance and inspired her to consider pursuing a career in this field.

“With the knowledge I have gained from all these opportunities, I am able to apply them to my future!” Pride said.

This spring marks an exciting advancement for the East Grand School ELO program with the completion of a new business innovation center at the school. Funded by a Maine DOE Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) grant, the center features a business learning lab designed for ELO and career preparation classes. This initiative supports the school’s decade-long effort to promote a small business pathway. Students have utilized the space for career preparation classes and ELO projects. The goal is for students to develop and execute business plans and use the lab as a launchpad for entrepreneurial endeavors.

Recently, an ELO student, with the help of a mentor graphic design artist, used the lab to create an art studio.

The business innovation center is now a hub for East Grand School’s small business pathway, which includes four dual-credit college courses and 8th- and 10th-grade career preparation classes. These classes include components such as personal finance, cooking and other life skills, entrepreneurial guest speakers, career exploration, and other curricula. These developments represent significant strides in preparing East Grand students for their future careers and fostering individual growth and community engagement.

Eighth-grade students participate in a career preparation class.

East Grand School was a 2022 awardee of the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan (MJRP) ELO grants, which supported 26 programs across Maine, covering 13 counties. This year, East Grand received a Maine DOE grant to further ELO expansion by establishing a “Missing Jobs Pathway.” This new pathway helps students to identify in-demand jobs/businesses that are missing in their community and supports them in developing the skills to meet the demand and remain in their home community.