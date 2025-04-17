SGS Showcases Nutraceutical Services at Vitafoods Europe 2025

SGS will be exhibiting at Vitafoods Europe 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Vitafoods Europe 2025, the premier global event for the nutraceutical industry.Held in Barcelona, Spain, May 20-22, 2025, Vitafoods Europe is set to host over 1,300 exhibitors and more than 21,500 delegates from across the globe. It provides a critical platform for discovering the latest innovations, market trends and business opportunities available in the nutraceutical sector.SGS will showcase its integrated solutions supporting product development, regulatory compliance and market access at stand 3M177. Visitors can connect with its interdisciplinary team of experts, including toxicologists, microbiologists, auditors and regulatory specialists, to explore services such as:• Nutritional and pharmacological ingredient testing• Sensory and galenic evaluation• Microbiological analysis• Residue and contaminant detection• Environmental monitoring• Authenticity and adulteration assessmentsAttendees can also learn about trusted SGS Nutrasource certification programs, such as:• NutraStrong™• IFOS™ (International Fish Oil Standards)• IKOS™ (International Krill Oil Standards)• IAOS™ (International Algal Oil Standards)• IGEN™ (International GMO Evaluation and Notification Program)• IPRO™ (International Probiotics Testing Standards)• Radioactivity Tested and CertifiedAlongside scientific testing and certification expertise, SGS offers a one-stop solution for regulatory consulting and health claim substantiation, supporting companies with global product classification, labeling compliance, claims strategies and novel food registration.Whether launching innovations or ensuring compliance across global markets, SGS offers the scientific rigor and regulatory expertise needed to bring nutraceutical products to market with confidence. Book a meeting with SGS experts.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.