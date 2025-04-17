Fortaris Capital Advisors Welcomes Catherine Lane

Fortaris Capital Advisors Appoints Catherine Lane as Managing Director, Expanding Financial Crimes and Forensic Analysis Expertise

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors, the fastest-growing corporate investigations firm in the United States, is proud to announce the addition of Catherine Lane as Managing Director. With over 20 years of experience as an accountant and Enrolled Agent admitted to practice before the Internal Revenue Service, Ms. Lane brings a deep understanding of financial systems, compliance, and forensic accounting to the firm.Recognized as an expert in financial crime investigations and complex financial analysis, Ms. Lane has worked across a wide range of industries, uncovering fraud, tracing illicit transactions, and supporting high-profile litigation and regulatory matters. Her skillset strengthens Fortaris’s ability to deliver precision-driven financial intelligence in matters involving fraud, embezzlement, money laundering, and other white-collar offenses.At Fortaris, Ms. Lane will lead forensic financial investigations and support litigation and advisory engagements where detailed financial analysis is mission-critical.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal at Fortaris Capital Advisors, commented:“Catherine is a powerhouse in the world of financial investigations. Her expertise, integrity, and sharp analytical approach will provide tremendous value to our clients facing complex financial and regulatory challenges. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the team.”Ms. Lane’s appointment further underscores Fortaris Capital Advisors’ commitment to delivering industry-leading investigative and advisory services backed by real-world experience and specialized knowledge.About Fortaris Capital AdvisorsFortaris Capital Advisors is the fastest-growing corporate investigations firm in the United States, specializing in business intelligence, litigation support, fraud, and white-collar crime investigations. With a team of former senior government officials, financial experts, and law enforcement professionals, Fortaris delivers strategic solutions to clients navigating high-risk legal, financial, and reputational challenges.

