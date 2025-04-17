OSCE Enhances K-9 Training for Kyrgyz Border Security

Luban, Poland / Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan | 18 March 2025 – Six canine instructors from the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic have completed a specialized training course on detecting explosives, weapons, and ammunition, held from 4 February to 18 March 2025 in Luban, Poland.Organized by the Specialized Training Centre of the Polish Border Guard Service in co-operation with the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, the training is part of the OSCE’s ongoing support to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s border security and counter the illegal spread of small arms and light weapons (SALW).Participants gained advanced skills in assessing service dogs, improving handler techniques, canine health and safety, training planning, and dog psychology. Upon passing final exams, the instructors received international certification, boosting national capacity to train future K-9 units.“This training is a significant step in strengthening our capacity to tackle the growing threats posed by the illegal spread of SALW and explosives,” said Colonel Taalaibek Tazhibaev, Deputy Head of the Border Service.“By empowering K-9 specialists to detect and neutralize threats, we are strengthening security and promoting regional stability,” added Ms. Ewa Klimuk, OSCE ExB Project Manager.The initiative highlights the OSCE’s long-term partnership with Kyrgyzstan and its commitment to regional peace and security through capacity-building and international co-operation.