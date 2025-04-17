Global Impact Wellness Group Welcomes Taylor Smith as New Executive Leader Focused on Legal Affairs and Community Impact

Taylor Smith - Global Impact Wellness Group Executive Global Impact Wellness: Wellness You Can Trust

Global Impact Wellness Group is proud to announce the appointment of Taylor Smith as the newest executive leader within the organization.

I look forward to contributing to programs that prioritize youth development, justice, and mental health.” — Taylor Smith

BALTIMORE , MD, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Impact Wellness Group is proud to announce the appointment of Taylor Smith as the newest executive leader within the organization. Taylor brings a wealth of academic excellence, legal insight, and public service experience that will further our mission to address mental health, substance abuse, and community wellness at the root.Taylor Smith is a dedicated legal professional currently pursuing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Baltimore School of Law with a concentration in advocacy and public policy. With undergraduate degrees in Criminology and Criminal Justice, and Government and Politics from the University of Maryland, College Park, and a Master of Legal Studies from Washington University School of Law, Taylor has built a strong foundation in legal and societal systems.Her public service background includes impactful roles as a Lead Community Liaison, Policy Analyst, and Legislative Clerk in the Baltimore City Government, where she navigated complex policy landscapes and championed community engagement. As a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Taylor continues to uplift underserved communities through grassroots initiatives and outreach.Taylor will play a key role in the development of youth crime prevention programs, the integration of legal advocacy in mental health services , and driving forward policies that ensure equity and access for all."Joining Global Impact Wellness Group is an opportunity to align my passion for law and advocacy with a mission that truly resonates with me — healing communities from the inside out" said Taylor Smith.Andrea Givens, CEO and Co-Founder of Global Impact Wellness Group, added: "Taylor embodies the spirit of transformative leadership. Her legal insight, grassroots understanding, and commitment to youth empowerment bring incredible value to our expanding team. We're excited about the impact she will make."As Global Impact Wellness Group continues to grow its reach in Baltimore and beyond, Taylor Smith’s appointment reflects a renewed commitment to community-rooted leadership, legal advocacy, and holistic wellness.About Global Impact Wellness GroupGlobal Impact Wellness Group is a hybrid mental health and substance abuse center providing therapy, coaching, and wraparound services to individuals ages 8 and up. With both in-person and virtual options, the organization is on a mission to address the root causes of behavioral and mental health struggles through innovative, people-centered solutions.To learn more, visit GlobalImpactWellness.com

