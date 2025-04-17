Government wishes the public a safe Passover and Easter Weekend

As South Africans prepare to celebrate the Easter weekend and Passover, Government wishes all citizens a safe, peaceful and blessed time with family, friends and loved ones. This is a time of reflection, renewal and spiritual connection. The auspicious period is also a time when millions travel across provinces to join religious gatherings, visit family or take a well-deserved break.

As the country marks this important period, Government urges all road users to make safety a top priority. Let us arrive alive by driving responsibly, obeying the rules of the road, adhering to speed limits and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle wears a seatbelt. A special call to parents and guardians to take extra care to keep children safe on the roads and in public spaces.

Motorists must not to drive under the influence of alcohol or while fatigued. Regular rest stops, patience and courtesy can save lives.

Those who will be away from home are encouraged to secure their property and consider asking a trusted neighbour or friend to assist in monitoring their home in their absence. Let us all play our part in ensuring a safe and peaceful Easter for everyone.

Government extends its heartfelt wishes to the Christian and Jewish communities. Travel safely, take care of one another and enjoy a restful long weekend.

