ECI Elastic Expands Global Presence with New Office and Product Launch Event in Indonesia

Strategic Southeast Asia Expansion Marks New Milestone in Sustainable Textile Innovation

The establishment of our Indonesian office represents a key milestone in our international development strategy and strengthens our ability to offer localized service with our partner brands.” — Shamus Zhang - Executive Sales Manager

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECI Elastic Co., Ltd., a global innovator in sustainable elastic textile solutions, has announced the opening of its new office in Indonesia, coinciding with the introduction of its 2025 New Product Collection. This expansion highlights ECI’s strategic commitment to Southeast Asia’s growing textile sector and its continued investment in environmentally responsible manufacturing.Strengthening Regional OperationsIndonesia has become an increasingly important hub for global textile manufacturing. The new office will enable ECI to better support regional clients, enhance collaboration with local partners, and implement sustainability-focused initiatives more efficiently.“The establishment of our Indonesian office represents a key milestone in our international development strategy,” said Shamus Zhang, Executive Sales Manager at ECI Elastic. “It strengthens our ability to offer localized service and to work more closely with brands pursuing sustainable innovation.”Unveiling the 2025 Product CollectionAt the company’s New Product Launch Conference 2025, ECI introduced a lineup of elastic textile solutions designed with sustainability and performance in mind. The collection includes:Recycled Elastic Tapes: Produced using post-consumer materials to help reduce textile waste.Bio-Based Stretch Fabrics: Developed as alternatives to petroleum-based synthetics, offering lower environmental impact.Digital Fabric Visualization Tools: In collaboration with Frontier AI, these solutions allow brands to evaluate and select fabrics through virtual platforms, minimizing sampling waste.The product lineup is aligned with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, supporting customers’ sustainability goals without compromising on functionality or quality.Commitment to Sustainable InnovationWith manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam and now a presence in Indonesia, ECI continues to expand its international footprint. The company remains focused on sustainable product innovation and responsible growth, working closely with partners around the globe to develop next-generation textile solutions.About ECI ElasticFounded in 1974, ECI Elastic Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of elastic narrow fabrics for the global apparel industry. The company specializes in sustainable, high-performance solutions for sportswear, lingerie, and technical applications. ECI is committed to ESG principles and operates with a strong regional presence in Asia.

ECI Elastic: Pioneering Elastic Solutions Since 1974

