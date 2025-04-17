NEBRASKA, April 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495





Gov. Pillen Joins Governors in Asking EPA for Fuel Waiver to Benefit Summer Drivers

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen signed onto a letter from a bipartisan group of governors to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). They are asking Administrator Lee Zeldin to issue an emergency waiver to ensure regulatory consistency for fuel suppliers heading into the summer months.

Nebraska is one of several Midwest states approved to sell E15 year-round starting April 28. However, establishing a nationwide waiver will help provide a stable supply of fuel and stem shortages and price hikes during the busy summer driving season.

The letter explains:

“While our primary goal remains uninterrupted access to E15 for our consumers, we do support the calls for nationwide E15 relief. Given the national energy emergency we are currently experiencing, our consumers need reliable and affordable fuel options, like E15, during the busy summer driving season. The extreme and unusual fuel supply circumstances caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine and other geopolitical factors that have left U.S. stocks of crude oil and petroleum products near 20-year lows.”

The governors stressed having a waiver that covers both E10 and E15 blends will ensure equal regulations, boost supply and thereby reduce prices for drivers.