Narconon Drug and Alcohol Program Provides Community Resources for Alcohol Awareness Month

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Alcohol Awareness Month, Narconon International and its network of drug and alcohol rehab centers are taking action to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol use by offering a comprehensive guide to alcohol addiction and other educational materials free of charge on their website.According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, more than 178,000 lives are lost each year due to excessive alcohol use. Alcohol kills by causing liver disease, cardiovascular disease, and several types of cancers, in addition to strokes, car crashes, and accidents, making Alcohol one of the leading causes of preventable death in the United States.A recent study found that among those individuals entering rehab for alcohol problems, 35% were using one or more other drugs at the same time. The most common combinations were alcohol and cannabis (21% of drinkers) and alcohol and benzodiazepines like Xanax or Valium (15%). Cocaine users are also very likely to combine their cocaine use with alcohol. About 70% of cocaine users also drink alcohol.Narconon's guide to alcohol addiction provides the facts and resources to help those struggling with their drinking. Information about the signs of alcohol addiction and its effects on the body and mind can be viewed online or downloaded in the form of a booklet.According to one program graduate (Aaron F), “The more I drank, the less I started caring about outside life—I started cutting myself off from work. Finally, eventually, I quit work. I was hiding—trying to hide the alcohol from my brothers, my sister, and my parents. I'd have a fifth in the closet, a fifth underneath my mattress, or a fifth in the dirty clothes hamper.” Aaron completed the Narconon program successfully and remains sober 15 years later.Aaron's experience isn't unique, and studies show that without proper intervention, alcohol addiction inevitably worsens over time, leading to severe health complications, broken relationships, and financial ruin. The progression can be subtle at first, with increased tolerance and dependency developing gradually until the addiction takes complete control. By providing comprehensive, evidence-based facts about alcohol addiction through their educational resources, Narconon hopes to equip parents, friends, and loved ones with the critical information needed to recognize warning signs early, understand available treatment options , and take decisive action that may ultimately save a life. These resources are especially timely during Alcohol Awareness Month when communities nationwide focus on prevention and treatment solutions.For nearly 60 years, Narconon has worked with those addicted to alcohol and other drugs to build strong, sober lives. This work continues in 31 locations around the world, including at Narconon Arrowhead, the international flagship center in Oklahoma, and rehab centers in Florida, Louisiana, California, and Colorado. Continental Narconon Rehab and Training Centers help people in Latin America, Europe, Africa, and the United Kingdom.The program's comprehensive approach was developed by renowned author and humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard and includes a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues, and Life Skills Courses that equip graduates with practical tools for maintaining a stable, drug-free life.For more information about creating a new drug-free future through Narconon's rehabilitation and prevention program, visit www.narconon.org or call (888) 327-7035.Watch Our Public Service Announcement about Alcohol: https://www.narconon.org/videos/narconon-commercial.html Download Our Free Alcohol Information Booklet: https://www.narconon.org/get-help/download-alcohol-booklet.html

