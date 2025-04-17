The Brookbush Institute Publishes NEW Glossary Updates: 'Counter-movement Jump' and 'Power'

CMJ - https://brookbushinstitute.com/glossary/counter-movement-jump-cmj

Tracking jump height, peak force, or ground contact time over time can help coaches assess training effectiveness, recovery status, or risk of injury.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

DEFINITIONThe Counter-movement Jump (CMJ) is a vertical jump performed with a preparatory downward movement prior to take-off (the "counter-movement"). It begins with a quick eccentric/pre-stretch phase (rapid squat-like descent and arm backswing), followed by a brief amortization phase (transition), and ends with a forceful concentric phase (upward jump). This jump pattern utilizes the stretch-shortening cycle (SSC) to enhance power output by optimizing elastic energy storage, stretch reflex activation, and neuromuscular coordination.The CMJ is widely used in sports performance testing to assess lower-body power and rate of force development (RFD) . It is often contrasted with the squat jump (which begins from a static position) to evaluate an athlete's ability to use the SSC effectively.FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONSWhat is the purpose of the counter-movement in a CMJ?- The counter-movement enhances jump height by using the stretch-shortening cycle. The pre-stretch results in stored elastic energy in tendons and muscles, and activates the stretch reflex, both of which contribute to a more powerful concentric contraction.How is the CMJ different from a squat jump?- A squat jump begins from a static position without a prior descent, eliminating the stretch-shortening cycle. The CMJ includes a dynamic pre-load (eccentric phase), which typically results in higher jump heights and greater peak power output.What does the CMJ test measure?- The CMJ is primarily used to assess explosive lower-body power and, indirectly, neuromuscular readiness, fatigue, or asymmetries. It is a common performance metric in strength and conditioning, rehabilitation, and sports science.What are the phases of the counter-movement jump?- Eccentric Phase: Rapid descent and arm backswing- Amortization Phase: Shortest possible pause at the bottom- Concentric Phase: Explosive upward jump

