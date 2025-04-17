Laird Thermal Systems Announces Max Kley as New CEO

Dr. Max Kley

Max has continuously demonstrated an ability to drive quality and innovation in fast-evolving markets. He joins a strong business which is well primed for the next phase of growth.” — Tony Quinlan, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Laird Thermal Systems

ROSENHEIM, GERMANY, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laird Thermal Systems (LTS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Max Kley as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. Max Kley brings a wealth of international leadership experience to LTS, having successfully led and developed businesses across the USA, Europe, and Asia.With a distinguished career spanning multiple industries— including medical, industrial and energy—Mr. Kley has held various key leadership positions. He served as the CEO of Freudenberg Medical Group for six years and most recently was CEO of Freudenberg e-Power Systems, a global leader in alternative energy systems.In addition to his executive roles, Mr. Kley’s extensive experience with global brands equips him with the expertise and leadership necessary to guide LTS into its next phase of growth. His proven track record of fostering innovation and driving organizational development will be instrumental in expanding LTS’s offerings and broadening its leading position in the market.Tony Quinlan, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Laird Thermal Systems, said: “I would like to welcome Max Kley to the Laird Thermal Systems leadership team. He is an exceptional leader with global industry expertise and a proven track record of delivering enhanced performance. He has continuously demonstrated an ability to drive quality and innovation in fast-evolving markets, strengthen operations and foster customer-centric cultures. He joins a strong business which is well primed for the next phase of growth.”Dr. Max Kley said, “Driving the future development of Laird Thermal Systems as the leading global provider of sustainable thermal management solutions is an exciting and very appealing task. Its technical expertise, outstanding track record and global footprint make LTS the partner of choice for demanding, mission-critical cooling applications. I am excited to join the LTS team and shape the company’s continued success.”For more information about LTS and its leadership team, please visit https://lairdthermal.com/about/executive-team About Laird Thermal SystemsLaird Thermal Systems designs, develops and manufactures thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial and telecommunications markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from active thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Laird Thermal Systems is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.