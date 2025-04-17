Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,738 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Burgum Visits White Sands National Park Ahead of National Park Week

Statement from Interior Press:

Secretary Doug Burgum visited White Sands National Park in New Mexico today, home to the world’s largest gypsum dunefield and one of America’s most extraordinary landscapes. While touring White Sands National Park, Secretary Burgum observed the vital role paleontology plays in the park’s mission by seeing an array of fossils, including rare prehistoric tracks left by both humans and animals. Following his tour, Secretary Burgum met with National Park staff to discuss ongoing initiatives aimed at documenting and preserving these ancient relics. His visit comes just ahead of National Park Week, which begins this Saturday, April 19. That Saturday, entrance fees to all national parks will be waived, inviting everyone to come and explore.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Secretary Burgum Visits White Sands National Park Ahead of National Park Week

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more