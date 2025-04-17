Secretary Burgum Visits White Sands National Park Ahead of National Park Week

Statement from Interior Press: Secretary Doug Burgum visited White Sands National Park in New Mexico today, home to the world’s largest gypsum dunefield and one of America’s most extraordinary landscapes. While touring White Sands National Park, Secretary Burgum observed the vital role paleontology plays in the park’s mission by seeing an array of fossils, including rare prehistoric tracks left by both humans and animals. Following his tour, Secretary Burgum met with National Park staff to discuss ongoing initiatives aimed at documenting and preserving these ancient relics. His visit comes just ahead of National Park Week, which begins this Saturday, April 19. That Saturday, entrance fees to all national parks will be waived, inviting everyone to come and explore. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.