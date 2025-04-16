Soured squash: CBP Field Operations seizes over $8 million in methamphetamine at Pharr International Bridge in chayote shipment

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $8,900,000 in alleged methamphetamine concealed within a shipment manifested as chayote, also known as vegetable pear, a green, pear-shaped squash native to Mexico.

“Our CBP officers continue to take down load after load of harmful narcotics, illustrating the tireless work of securing our border and safeguarding our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 1,002 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On April 13, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor trailer making entry from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team that ultimately led to the discovery of alleged methamphetamine. Officers spent most of their day removing 3,770 packages–with a combined weight of 1,002 pounds (454.5 kg)–concealed within the shipment of chayote.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

