CBP Field Ops intercepts 339 pounds of cocaine in Detroit

DETROIT – U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 339 pounds (154 kilograms) of cocaine near the Ambassador Bridge port of entry, Tuesday.

A Canada-bound commercial vehicle was selected for examination and a subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers revealed bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within two duffel bags and four moving boxes. The illicit cargo was confirmed to be cocaine through subsequent testing.

“Our ports of entry are not throughfares for illegal drugs and we will continue to hold the line against transnational criminal activity,” said Acting Port Director David Beculheimer.

The cocaine was seized, along with the truck and trailer. The driver, an Indian citizen, faces federal prosecution.

“We work diligently to enable fair, competitive, and compliant trade and a significant part of that is stopping those who seek to exploit import and export processes for illicit gain,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “With the support of our regional law enforcement partners, we will continue to hold these bad actors accountable.”

The case remains under investigation by ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

More than 1,500 pounds of cocaine has been seized by CBP Field Operations at Michigan ports of entry during Fiscal Year 2025. Learn more about CBP’s drug interdiction efforts here.

