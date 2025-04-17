NextGrad Launches $1M NFT to Fund Scholarships and Expand High School Network

Three high school students engage with NextGrad Digital Out of Home Screen in a High School

Groundbreaking $1M NFT blends education, advertising, and innovation to support student success and nationwide screen growth.

This isn’t about hype. It’s a bold, forward-thinking way to blend innovation with impact—and a unique opportunity for the right partner to lock in long-term visibility and real results.” — Michael Margolies, CEO of NextGrad

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextGrad, a leading force in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising in high schools across the U.S. and Canada, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever NextGrad NFT GoldPass—a one-of-a-kind digital asset listed on OpenSea.This marks one of the first times in history that an Out-of-Home (OOH) company has leveraged an NFT to sell its advertising inventory, positioning NextGrad at the forefront of innovation where technology, education, and media converge.Priced at $1,000,000, this exclusive NFT grants its holder unlimited advertising access across the entire NextGrad network through September 1st, 2030. In today’s fast-paced advertising landscape, the NextGrad NFT offers enduring value, sustained reach, and measurable impact through verified placements across high school campuses nationwide.But this NFT isn’t just about impressions—it’s about impact.All proceeds from the NFT will directly fund NextGrad’s expanding scholarship program, which has already awarded over $600,000 to graduating seniors, and support the accelerated rollout of new screens in high schools across North America—delivering more access, more opportunity, and more visibility for students and sponsors alike.“This isn’t hype—it’s a bold new way to blend innovation with impact,” said Michael Margolies, CEO of NextGrad. “We’re proud to be one of the first Out-of-Home media companies to offer an NFT as a way to access our inventory. This is a groundbreaking opportunity for the right partner to secure long-term visibility and be part of something truly innovative.”To learn more about the NextGrad NFT GoldPass or inquire about purchasing, visit: www.NextGrad.com/NFT ABOUT NEXTGRAD: NextGrad is North America's largest higher education media network, currently operating in 80 markets, 30 American states, and 8 Canadian provinces. NextGrad provides information and inspiration to students, while promoting local, regional and national post-secondary programs inside high schools, literally helping graduates decide what's next. The NextGrad network is seen 8 hours a day and 9 months a year every school day, delivering over 100 million monthly and over 1.3 billion annual impressions.NextGrad was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its mission is to inspire every high school student to advance and succeed. To learn more, please visit www.NextGrad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.