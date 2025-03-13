NextGrad Partners with The College Tour team to Empower High School Students with Vital College Information

Three high school students engage with NextGrad Digital Out of Home Screen displaying Hanover College episode of The College Tour

NextGrad & The College Tour partner to bring students exclusive college insights on high school screens, helping them explore campuses & make informed decisions

This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and provide students with a comprehensive view of their higher education options, empowering them to make informed decisions.” — Michael Margolies, CEO of NextGrad

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextGrad , North America’s largest higher education Out-of-Home (OOH) media network , is excited to announce its new partnership with The College Tour , an award-winning TV series on Amazon Prime Video that offers an insider’s look at college life. This collaboration will provide high school students with even greater access to critical college information, helping them make informed decisions about their future post-graduation paths.NextGrad has digital screens in over 450 high schools across the country, reaching millions of students in high-traffic, high-visibility locations. Through its unique OOH media network, NextGrad helps students and their key influencers—parents, counselors, and educators—explore post-secondary options and make important decisions at a time when they are considering what comes next in life.The College Tour, hosted by Alex Boylan, winner of season 2 of The Amazing Race, is a groundbreaking TV series that gives viewers an inside look at college life through the voices of current students. Each episode focuses on a single college or university, covering topics such as academics, campus life, housing, sports, career preparation, and activities. With 180 episodes currently streaming, the show features a diverse range of schools, including episodes on University of Illinois, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Valparaiso University, and Florida Tech.Through this exciting partnership, The College Tour’s promotional messages about the engaging and informative episodes will be seamlessly integrated into NextGrad’s digital place-based network across high schools in the United States and Canada. This will provide students with valuable information about when they can watch episodes featuring specific colleges and universities. These episodes will offer virtual tours and insights into various campuses, helping students explore their options. Additionally, The College Tour will have the opportunity to feature exclusive offers on NextGrad screens for both current and future campuses highlighted in the series.“We are thrilled to partner with The College Tour to expand the resources we provide to students at such a pivotal time in their lives,” said Michael Margolies, CEO of NextGrad. “This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and provide students with a comprehensive view of their higher education options. By joining forces, we can deliver even more powerful and accessible resources, empowering students to make informed decisions that will shape their futures. We’re proud to be part of this transformative opportunity for the next generation of college-bound students.”Lisa Hennessy, Co-founder and Executive Producer of The College Tour, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with NextGrad to reach even more high school students at a critical time in their educational journey. The College Tour was created to give students an authentic inside look at college life. By teaming up with NextGrad, we can now offer students an even more immersive experience, helping them discover which college is the right fit for them – and do so in a way that is engaging, accessible, and informative. Together, we’re making the college decision process clearer and more exciting for students everywhere.”NextGrad’s mission to support students goes beyond providing information. Since its founding in 2019, NextGrad has awarded over USD $600,000 in scholarships to deserving high school students, including first-generation students and those from underrepresented communities. Through this new partnership, NextGrad plans to continue its commitment to making higher education accessible to all students, while also offering them the guidance they need to succeed.The integration of The College Tour content into NextGrad’s network will offer valuable college insights right where students need them most—on their high school campuses, when they’re making some of their most important decisions about their future.“We believe every student should have equal access to opportunities that help them succeed, and our collaboration with The College Tour is just one more step in delivering on that promise,” added Margolies.About NextGrad:NextGrad is North America’s largest higher education Out-of-Home (OOH) media network, with a network of digital screens and vinyl posters in over 1,100 high schools across 80 markets, 50 U.S. states, and 8 Canadian provinces. Dedicated to providing essential college and career information, NextGrad helps students make critical decisions about their future. With over 100 million monthly impressions, the network is seen by students, parents, and counselors, empowering them with the tools and resources needed to advance in life. For more information, visit www.nextgrad.com About The College Tour:The College Tour is an award-winning TV series on Amazon Prime Video that gives viewers an inside look at college life through the voices of current students. Hosted by Alex Boylan, the show covers important aspects of college life, campus culture, sports and more. 180 episodes are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and on TheCollegeTour.com. For more information, visit www.thecollegetour.com Contact:Kristy VivianVP of Sales and Business DevelopmentNextGradPhone:469-980-6897Email: Kristy@NextGrad.comWebsite: www.nextgrad.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.