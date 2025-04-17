LMS PARTNERS WITH PT DIRGANTARA TO MODERNIZE THE NC212i

LMS Selected by PTDI to Deliver Advanced Fuel Measurement Systems for the NC212i Aircraft, Expanding Global Presence in the Commercial Fixed-Wing Market

FAIRFAX, VT, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LMS, a leading provider of innovative fuel measurement and management solutions, is excited to announce a successful contract award from PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), a renowned aerospace manufacturer known for its expertise in designing, manufacturing, and maintaining aircraft. This collaboration will equip the NC212i aircraft with state-of-the-art Fuel Quantity Measurement Systems (FQMS), enhancing its performance, reliability, and safety. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for LMS, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for the commercial fixed-wing market and expanding its reach into international partnerships.Through this partnership, LMS will design and provide a Fuel Quantity Measurement System (FQMS) for the NC212i aircraft. This versatile aircraft, known for its high performance and adaptability, serves a wide range of missions in demanding environments. By incorporating LMS's advanced FQMS, the NC212i will further optimize its fuel efficiency and operational capabilities, addressing the need for a modern solution to replace the aircraft's obsolete FQMS.The FQMS, designed and manufactured by LMS, will provide accurate and reliable fuel measurement data, optimizing the NC212i’s operations. This advanced system will contribute to the aircraft’s overall efficiency and mission effectiveness.“We are thrilled to partner with PT Dirgantara Indonesia to provide state-of-the-art fuel quantity measurement solutions for the NC212i” says Scott Fewell, President of LMS. “This collaboration expands our reach into the commercial fixed-wing market and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to our customers. We are confident that our FQMS will significantly enhance the performance and safety of the NC212i aircraft.”The initial delivery of the FQMS is expected in late 2025 or early 2026.###About LMSLMS is a growing company with a big mission: to deliver best-in-industry fuel measurement and management solutions for aerospace and defense applications. The company designs, develops, certifies, manufactures and supports systems and components that meet technical requirements unique to the customer’s application. Learn more a www.lms-us.com For media queries, please contact:Gregory Maguire, General Counsel and Director of Business Strategygregory.maguire@lms-us.com802-309-5624About PTDIPT Dirgantara Indonesia, also known as PTDI, is one of the indigenous aerospace companies in Asia.With extensive experience in aircraft design, PTDI has become proficient in designing new aircraft, modifying system configurations, and manufacturing structures for specific mission purposes, such as maritime patrol, surveillance, and coast guard operations. PTDI also provides aircraft services for both civilian and military customers, specializing in light and medium aircraft.Since its establishment in 1976, PTDI has successfully developed and expanded its capabilities as an aerospace industry leader in the region.For media queries, please contact:Annisa CarolinaPT Dirgantara Indonesiacarolina@indonesian-aerospace.com+62 813 9844 3780

