Sitestream, of Beverly MA, Wins Three-Year, Automated Traffic Enforcement Safety Device (ATESD) Contract in Hamden, CT

The new enforcement program in the town of Hamden will be one of the first in the state to be activated since legislation was passed in 2023.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitestream LLC announces its first contract in the neighboring state of Connecticut. The program to be rolled out in the Town of Hamden will be one of the first speed camera and red-light enforcement programs in Connecticut to “go live” since the state passed HB5917 into law, in June of 2023. Sitestream will deliver a turn-key solution, comprised of site analysis and justification, equipment installation, software implementation and ongoing program fulfillment and management. Sitestream is honored to be furnishing Hamden with a full-service program that will address its most critical traffic safety issues, speeding vehicles and red-light runners.

“Nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities are speed-related*, not to mention the personal injury and property damage caused by speeders. Slowing vehicles down is imperative – it will save lives and improve the quality of life for everyone in cities and towns across America, including Hamden. Sitestream is delighted to have been chosen, through the bid process, by Hamden and we look forward to helping them achieve real change in their community” says Andrew Noble, Founder.

It is expected that approximately 25-30 enforcement cameras will be operational in Hamden by late summer of this year. Under guidance by the Connecticut Department of Transportation, camera locations, installations, and signage will be implemented. After a 30-day warning period, citations will commence.



*NHTSA, July 10, 2023



Sitestream, LLC is a full-service automated traffic safety provider with a mission to elevate road safety for drivers and pedestrians in communities across the Americas.

