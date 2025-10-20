Sitestream LLC, Enters into Five-Year SaaS Agreement for Automated Traffic Enforcement Program in Wethersfield, CT.

Hartford CT suburb, Wethersfield, implementing automated traffic enforcement at four key intersections, slated for January 2026.

BEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sitestream is delighted to furnish the Town of Wethersfield with an automated traffic safety program at four key intersections within the well-established Hartford suburb. The Town, with a population of approximately 27,000 residents, has chosen Sitestream to implement traffic safety cameras along the heavily traveled Silas Deane Highway which will address its red light running and speeding violations. As with similar programs in Connecticut, this automated safety program will be rolled out according to CT Department of Transportation and the Office of the State Traffic Administration’s guidance for municipalities.

Since the passing of new CT legislation, Sitestream has been awarded five contracts in 2025 to supply automated traffic enforcement programs to cities and towns across the state. With deep knowledge and insight, the seasoned team at Sitestream will deliver a fully managed program to include site analysis, equipment installation, software implementation, as well as citations issuance and fine collection.

“With twenty years of experience in this industry, we have seen and heard of extraordinary traffic crashes. It is paramount to me that we all do our part in improving driver behavior. Good camera programs will do just that if they are designed well, managed carefully and remain transparent to the community, in this case Wethersfield” says Andrew Noble, President.

Wethersfield is expected to be up and operational with its program by January of 2026. Upon completion of a 30-day enforcement warning period, citations will begin.



###



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.