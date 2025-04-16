How to Attend Oral Arguments

The Supreme Court of Ohio invites you to attend a session of oral arguments at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.

Open courtrooms and public engagement play an important role in upholding access to justice and the rule of law. All are therefore welcome to attend court without any need to reserve a seat.

When you join us, there are some things to know. See the checklist below before visiting:

A government issued ID is required upon entrance

Visitors must pass through a security screening before accessing the building

No weapons are permitted

Graphic T-shirts are not allowed

All electronic devices should be silenced in the courtroom

No recordings of proceedings are permitted

In preparation for your visit, here are some helpful resources:

Come discover the Supreme Court of Ohio and witness history in the making. We look forward to having you as our guest.