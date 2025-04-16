How to Attend Oral Arguments
The Supreme Court of Ohio invites you to attend a session of oral arguments at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center.
Open courtrooms and public engagement play an important role in upholding access to justice and the rule of law. All are therefore welcome to attend court without any need to reserve a seat.
When you join us, there are some things to know. See the checklist below before visiting:
- A government issued ID is required upon entrance
- Visitors must pass through a security screening before accessing the building
- No weapons are permitted
- Graphic T-shirts are not allowed
- All electronic devices should be silenced in the courtroom
- No recordings of proceedings are permitted
In preparation for your visit, here are some helpful resources:
Come discover the Supreme Court of Ohio and witness history in the making. We look forward to having you as our guest.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.