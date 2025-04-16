Submit Release
News Search

There were 770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 303,109 in the last 365 days.

‘The Scary Thing Isn’t That DEI is Gone, But That Nothing Will Replace it’: Big Law's Minority Partners Voice Concerns

(Subscription required) Despite plenty of cynicism around the effectiveness of DEI, partners from ethnic minority backgrounds say that certain measures associated with it still highlighted valuable concepts like unconscious bias and made them feel ‘more seen’.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

‘The Scary Thing Isn’t That DEI is Gone, But That Nothing Will Replace it’: Big Law's Minority Partners Voice Concerns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more