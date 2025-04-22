First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles Shines Bright with Eight Awards at 2025 National Conference

FCBBLA’s award-winning team celebrates at the 2025 National Conference. Pictured L–R: Aaron Pfeffer, Melanie Smith, Michael Preston, Adrianna Smith, Darrol Mitchell, Lana Hout, Alicia Navarro, Deanna Dubé, Claudia Castro, Angie Redpath.

Recognized for top sales, rising talent, and leadership, FCBBLA celebrates a year of strong performance at the 2025 National Awards Conference.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles (FCBBLA) is proud to announce a remarkable showing at the 2025 First Choice Business Brokers National Conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 31, 2025. The LA office brought home eight prestigious awards, including the coveted title of #2 Listing Brokerage Nationwide, reinforcing its status as one of the top-performing offices in the country.Managing Brokers Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout were each honored with Gold Club Awards for their outstanding sales performance and continued leadership. Together, they were also recognized as the #3 Sales Team Nationwide, a reflection of their consistent excellence and impact on the national stage.Several standout agents from the FCBBLA office also received national recognition:• Melanie Smith, who closed the highest sales volume among all Sales Associates in the Los Angeles office for 2024, also received a Bronze Club Award—a testament to her drive, negotiation skills, and results-oriented approach.• Michael Preston, a trusted dealmaker and team leader, earned a Bronze Club Award for his noteworthy performance in business sales.• Deanna Dubé was awarded a Bronze Club Award, celebrating her upward momentum and dedication to client service.• Aaron Pfeffer, a rising star and standout new addition to the team, earned the Cadet Club Award and achieved the highest number of listings among all Sales Associates in the Los Angeles office for 2024—an impressive milestone for his first year.“We’ve built a team of professionals who care deeply about delivering results and raising the bar in our industry,” said Adrianna Smith. “These awards represent more than just numbers—they reflect the trust of our clients and the hard work of every broker on our team.”Lana Hout added, “What excites me most is seeing both new talent and seasoned professionals thrive together. This blend of experience and fresh perspective is what makes our office so dynamic—and it’s only the beginning.”Driven by a commitment to personalized service and a deep understanding of the marketplace, First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles continues to stand out in the business brokerage industry. The firm’s recent recognition with eight national awards—including honors earned by Managing Brokers Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout—underscores its reputation for excellence and solidifies its position as a trusted leader in business sales.First Choice Business Brokers Los AngelesAt First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles (FCBBLA), we sell businesses and get deals done. We help our clients successfully navigate one of the most important events in their lives – the sale of their business. FCBBLA is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing our clients with NEXT LEVEL professional service. FCBBLA sells businesses in all industries in the lower middle market and small business segments. FCBBLA’s mission is to bring large company professional service, knowledge, skill, and integrity to small and medium business transactions. With a client-first approach and transaction expertise, FCBBLA helps business owners achieve successful outcomes, offering professional guidance throughout the entire sale process.For more information about FCBBLA and its services, please visit www.BizBrokersLA.com

