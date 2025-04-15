Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout Named 2025 Women of Influence in Finance by Los Angeles Business Journal

Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout Named 2025 Women of Influence: Finance by Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal Honors Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout—Top Business Brokers and M&A Advisors—as 2025 Women of Influence in Finance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout , Managing Brokers of First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles (“FCBBLA”), as 2025 Women of Influence: Finance Adrianna Smith and Lana Hout have been recognized for their outstanding leadership in the business brokerage profession and their influence within the Los Angeles business ecosystem. With over $156 million in listings, a portfolio of 250+ small businesses served, and more than 30 national awards—including Top Sales Associates Nationwide and Top Sales Team Nationwide—their impact is both measurable and enduring.“It’s incredibly meaningful to be recognized as 2025 Women of Influence in Finance by the Los Angeles Business Journal,” said Adrianna Smith, Managing Broker of FCBBLA. “This honor reflects not just our accomplishments, but the trust we’ve built within the business community. Every transaction represents someone’s legacy, future, or fresh start—and we take that responsibility seriously. We’re grateful to be part of a network of professionals who are redefining what leadership in finance looks like.”“We’ve always believed that success in this industry means staying ahead of the curve,” added Lana Hout, Managing Broker of FCBBLA. “By embracing technology, streamlining processes, and focusing on relationship-driven service, we’ve been able to support business owners through some of the most pivotal moments of their lives. Being recognized among such an accomplished group of women motivates us to keep raising the bar—not just for ourselves, but for the next generation of brokers and entrepreneurs.”About First Choice Business Brokers Los AngelesAt First Choice Business Brokers Los Angeles (FCBBLA), we sell businesses and get deals done. We help our clients successfully navigate one of the most important events in their lives – the sale of their business. FCBBLA is a premium full-service business brokerage and M&A Advisory firm that focuses on providing our clients with NEXT LEVEL professional service. FCBBLA sells businesses in all industries in the lower middle market and small business segments. FCBBLA’s mission is to bring large company professional service, knowledge, skill, and integrity to small and medium business transactions. With a client-first approach and transaction expertise, FCBBLA helps business owners achieve successful outcomes, offering professional guidance throughout the entire sale process.For more information about FCBBLA and its services, please visit www.BizBrokersLA.com

