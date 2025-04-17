Olo and Thanx Launch Integration to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Guest Engagement

With over 100 shared customers, the Thanx and Olo partnership is already industry-leading. It just got so much better,” — Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, announced a new integration with Thanx , the premier guest engagement and retention platform for restaurants. This integration combines guest loyalty data from Thanx with Olo Engage—its suite of guest engagement tools—unlocking powerful automation and personalization capabilities for restaurant brands. The new integration builds upon a long-standing partnership between Thanx and Olo, which began in 2018 and has already facilitated countless transactions across nearly a hundred shared restaurant customers. With a history of delivering exceptional digital experiences, this latest enhancement adds another valuable tool for restaurants looking to optimize guest engagement further.Sonny’s BBQ, the purpose-driven BBQ restaurant known for quality BBQ and spreading kindness in the communities they serve, is one of the first to take advantage of the new integration.“We’re thrilled to see the partnership between Olo and Thanx grow even stronger. The existing integration already delivers a seamless digital ordering experience integrated with our loyalty program, and this next phase takes it even further. By making it even easier to welcome more guests into our rapidly growing loyalty program, we’re creating more meaningful connections and unlocking even greater value for both our franchisees and the guests we serve,” said Katie Love, VP of Marketing at Sonny’s BBQ.”By seamlessly sharing customer data from Thanx to Olo, the integration gives restaurant brands a comprehensive view of guest behavior, combining insights from Thanx loyalty programs alongside Olo data gathered from orders, POS, payments, reservations, feedback, and Wi-Fi marketing. This unified approach allows restaurants to make data-driven decisions, optimize guest experiences, and drive higher loyalty program enrollment and retention.“With over 100 shared customers, the Thanx and Olo partnership is already industry-leading. It just got so much better,” said Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx. “Thanx’s unique approach to loyalty helps brands get away from rote, untargeted discounts. Combined with Olo’s powerful guest data platform, restaurants now have the ability to drive hyper-personalized outreach, recover missed loyalty enrollments, and engage even more customers personally — whether in their loyalty program or not.”Brands also using Olo’s Host platform will be able to see loyalty data about their guests directly in the Host solution, helping create a path for more personalized and contextual in-store experiences. Bridging loyalty and guest data will help restaurants better understand, engage, and retain their top guests with even more targeted and personalized marketing.The Olo Engage + Thanx integration enables restaurants to create personalized, multi-step customer journeys based on loyalty and engagement data. Key benefits of the integration include:Complete view of every guest: Access and act on unified profiles of guests and gain deeper insights into guest behavior and spending patterns.Hyper-targeted, data-driven marketing: With the robust data of Olo Engage’s GDP, identify and target guests who visit but haven’t joined the loyalty program, turning missed opportunities into conversions.Personalized, in-store experiences: Create exclusive, personalized experiences that align with your brand, drive profitability, and enhance the guest experience with rich contextual information.Automated, personalized customer journeys: Engage guests with multi-step automated campaigns triggered by loyalty behaviors, ensuring relevant and timely engagement.Smarter marketing decisions with Engage analytics: With Engage’s reports and analytics, operators can track guest growth and channel performance—including loyalty—across every location, driving smarter marketing decisions.Faster path to value: With a proven track record of 95+ joint customers, Olo and Thanx can streamline the implementation process and launch 40% faster than other loyalty partners.“The combination of Thanx’s loyalty insights and Olo’s GDP is an unlock for our mutual restaurant brands,” said Ray Gallagher, VP & GM of Engage. “By providing a unified view of guest data, we’re helping restaurants create more effective marketing campaigns that engage guests and drive loyalty across every touchpoint.”About OloOlo (NYSE: OLO) is a top restaurant technology provider offering ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that boost efficiency and elevate the customer experience. Its open SaaS platform processes millions of orders daily, integrating data from every touchpoint to give restaurants a unified view of their guests. Trusted by over 750 brands and supported by 400+ integration partners, Olo helps the restaurant industry innovate and grow. The company’s mission is to make every guest feel like a regular, across every channel. Learn more at olo.com.About ThanxThanx is a leading loyalty and guest engagement platform for restaurants, focused on maximizing customer lifetime value. The platform powers lifecycle marketing campaigns and automations, prioritizing access, status, and personalization instead of discounts. Thanx uses proprietary credit card tokenization technology to deliver high-quality purchase data that fuels its CRM and marketing tools. Founded in 2011 and based in San Francisco, Thanx helps restaurants build deeper customer connections through data-driven insights and seamless experiences. Learn more at thanx.com.About Sonny’s BBQFounded in 1968 in Gainesville, FL, Sonny’s BBQhas grown to nearly 100 locations across the Southeast. Known for its signature pulled pork, sweet tea, and community-driven spirit, Sonny’s has been named “Best Barbecue Chain in America.” Led by CEO Jamie Yarmuth, the brand focuses on hospitality, innovation, and giving back through initiatives like Q the Kindness and Random Acts of BBQ, donating over $1.2 million annually. Sonny’s BBQ combines Southern tradition with modern technology to create memorable guest experiences. Find a location or learn more at SonnysBBQ.com.

