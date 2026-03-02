Thanx and Deliverect Partner to Deliver First-Party Ordering and Loyalty for Restaurants

Strategic partnership delivers a best-in-class, enterprise-grade first-party ordering stack, uniting menu, POS, delivery, payments, loyalty and marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deliverect , the global leader connecting digital ordering with in-store operations, and Thanx , the leading guest engagement and loyalty platform, today announced a strategic partnership to simplify how restaurants launch and manage integrated first-party digital ordering and loyalty experiences.The collaboration brings together Deliverect’s enterprise-grade ordering and delivery management infrastructure and Thanx’s proven loyalty, marketing, and ordering UX platform in a turnkey, affordable solution designed to eliminate the technical complexity, high cost, and long implementation timelines that have traditionally limited access to best-in-class digital tools.As the restaurant industry faces mounting pressure to protect profitability amid rising costs and slower traffic, this partnership gives operators an easy way to drive repeat visits and sustainable same-store growth without requiring more IT resources or custom development.“Deliverect is a global leader in order management, so we know how badly restaurants need modern technology that’s simple to implement, cost-effective, and reliable,” said Justin Falciola, President of the Americas at Deliverect. “We pride ourselves on best-in-class operational metrics that drive revenue, such as order injection rate and menu accuracy. By combining this proven technology and breadth of integrations with Thanx’s compelling user experiences and loyalty tools, we are delivering restaurants a new option for first-party digital ordering that they have been desperately seeking.”Digital ordering and off-premises dining are more critical today than ever before. Yet restaurants have limited options for driving results through their first-party channels. The Deliverect–Thanx integration bridges that gap, allowing restaurants to convert one-time digital buyers into loyal, repeat guests through seamless, connected experiences.“At Thanx, we believe customer loyalty is a business outcome, not a program. Successful loyalty requires deep guest relationships, personalization, and convenience, especially on digital channels. We’re excited to now be able to power our best-in-class apps, ordering experiences, and loyalty programs atop Deliverect’s reliable infrastructure for order management and payments across the hundreds of point-of-sale systems they support. Thanx and Deliverect give operators another powerful option for making first-party digital growth simple, data-driven, and sustainable,” said Zach Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Thanx.The partnership represents a new category of digital enablement for restaurants, pairing Deliverect’s AI-powered order management and extensive integration network (1,000+ integrations) with Thanx’s modern loyalty and guest engagement platform, which helps brands grow their engaged guest base by 5× and reduce discount costs by over 80%.About DeliverectDeliverect is a global restaurant technology company that connects digital ordering channels directly to in-store operations, serving more than 75,000 restaurant locations worldwide. With an API-first platform and over 1,000 certified integrations, Deliverect streamlines digital ordering across carryout, delivery, catering, and in-store fulfillment. By leveraging AI-driven innovation, Deliverect empowers restaurants to anticipate demand, recover lost revenue, and grow smarter at scale. The company processes 30 million API calls daily, has powered 1+ billion orders to date, and is trusted by many of the world's largest and most innovative restaurant brands. To learn more, visit deliverect.com.About ThanxThanx is the leading guest engagement and loyalty platform purpose-built for restaurants. By combining loyalty, mobile apps, and ordering experiences, marketing automation, and guest data insights into a single tool, Thanx helps operators turn first-time guests into regulars. With higher CRM capture rates than traditional programs and lower effective discount rates, Thanx drives guest frequency profitably, without costly implementation or IT overhead. Leading restaurant brands in both limited- and full-service, including Nothing Bundt Cakes, Huddle House, Bubbakoo’s Burritos, and Blaze Pizza — rely on Thanx to grow repeat visits and protect margins. Learn more at www.thanx.com

