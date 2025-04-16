Stay Safe Cleaning Up After a Flood

If you were affected by the recent floods in the Ohio and Mississippi valleys, cleaning up may seem overwhelming. Your first step is to stay safe.

Once the water recedes, follow these tips for a safe and successful cleanup.

Check with local officials first.

While we can share general advice, local guidance may vary. Please check with your county or municipality to get specific directions for how to begin cleaning up.

File insurance claims early.

Before starting the cleanup, take photos or videos of every damaged item. Keep all receipts related to the cleanup for insurance and other assistance programs.

Wear protective gear.

Wear long pants, sturdy shoes, goggles, gloves and masks when handling debris.

Be careful around power lines.

As you clear debris, look for any visible cables and call a professional to handle them. Never touch, cut, remove or place debris on downed power lines – even if the power is out, it could turn back on at any moment. If you need to use a chainsaw, take extra precautions to avoid contact with power lines and make sure bystanders stay at a safe distance.

Beware of hazardous materials.

Call your fire department to inspect or remove chemicals, propane tanks and other hazardous materials. Seal hazardous debris in plastic bags to prevent them from becoming airborne, and never burn debris – it could be toxic.

If you get your water from a private well, make sure the water is safe before drinking.

Stay off damaged structures in case they collapse, and watch out for snakes or other animals.

Clean and disinfect everything that got wet.

Open windows and turn on fans, air conditioners and dehumidifiers to dry out your house.

Follow five steps for flood-damaged items: air out, move out, tear out, clean out and dry out. Wash your hands after handling anything that could have touched floodwater or sewage.

Visit Save Your Family Treasures | FEMA.gov for step-by-step instructions to clean heirlooms like photographs, letters, books and art. In general, air-dry them indoors: hair dryers, irons, ovens and sunlight could damage them. Gently separate most damp items – if photos or papers are stuck together, don’t pull them – and dust off dirt with a soft brush or cloth. If something won’t dry within two days, wrap it in freezer paper and freeze it to buy time to consult a professional.

Follow local instructions to place debris for collection.

If you’re a homeowner, you are responsible for removing debris from your property while following local rules. Insurance may cover your costs, and you can often get help from volunteer organizations and private companies, sometimes for free.

You can usually place disaster debris at the curb for pickup on a scheduled date. Contact local officials to learn where and when pickups will be conducted, and what to do if you have debris that poses a threat to public safety.

Place debris away from power lines, trees, poles, fire hydrants, meters and buildings. Never block the roadway.

Local officials may ask you to separate debris into categories, including:

Electronics (such as televisions, computers, phones).

Large appliances (such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves or dishwashers – be sure to seal or secure the doors so they are not accessible).

Vegetative debris (such as tree branches, leaves or plants).

Construction debris (such as drywall, lumber, carpet or furniture).

Household garbage, discarded food, paper and packaging.

Get professional help.

When in doubt, ask for help. Trained volunteers and companies can safely remove trees, drywall, flooring and appliances, tarp roofs, clean mold and more.

These and many other organizations are offering free help:

2-1-1: connects callers with local resources for food, housing, medical care and more. To reach them, call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org.

Red Cross: operates shelters where you can stay or visit to get information, eat a hot meal, charge your phone and access other essential support. To find a shelter, call (800) 733-2767 or visit Disaster Shelters | Find Shelters | American Red Cross.

Crisis Cleanup: connects callers with voluntary organizations that can muck out flooded homes, clear debris, remove fallen trees and tarp roofs. Currently available in five states: Arkansas: call (501) 214-0422. Kentucky and Tennessee: call (270) 887-4657, (615) 488-1875 or (502) 206-2003. Illinois: call (618) 467-8785. Ohio: call (513) 216-0026.



You can also find resources at these state websites:

Coming home to a flood will never be easy, but these guidelines give you somewhere to begin. If you prioritize safety, get professional help when needed and dispose of debris properly, you can recover.

For more information and resources, visit FEMA.gov.