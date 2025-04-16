Boston Indie Band Major Spark’s Bright New Single 'The Other Side' Is A Rebellion of Positivity

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Listen to Major Spark “The Other Side” HERE Download artwork for Major Spark “The Other Side” HEREIndie rock band Major Spark returns with their new single “The Other Side,” available now on all digital platforms via High Wave. The track is the first taste of their highly anticipated upcoming album, Walk Among The Poppies, due out September 2025. Major Spark is the Boston-based duo of songwriter Mark Goodman and producer Brian Charles, two longtime friends and musical partners in crime. Mark has a rich history in the fabled indie/underground music scene, having formed the band Magnet in 1995, collaborated with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven, among others. Brian, too, brings unique talent as a highly sought-after producer, engineer and songwriter with a varied list of clients over the years including Dispatch, Don Was, Marina and the Diamonds, Charlie Musselwhite, Jamey Johnson as well as a new wave of indie rock artists like Weakened Friends, Nathalie Miller and Jesse Ahern.A ripping harmonica solo kicks off “The Other Side,” building on driving guitar hooks and the undeniable propulsion of a drum loop from Moe Tucker (The Velvet Underground) culled from the Magnet song “Julie." Acclaimed singer-songwriter Marissa Nadler adds a delicate yet powerful touch with her backing vocals. According to Major Spark songwriter and vocalist Mark, “it’s a message encouraging a young friend to exit a dark place and join others in embracing life and adventure to destinations unknown.” Ultimately and perhaps more universally, it delivers heady positive energy, a much-welcomed force during the world's current challenges.Creating “The Other Side,” as with all the music on Major Spark’s upcoming album, was a uniquely dynamic back-and-forth collaboration. Brian initially crafted drum parts using loops – utilizing the legendary Moe Tucker’s previously recorded groove for this specific track. Mark seized on the initial loops as inspiration and wrote the songs, serving them back to Brian for his additional musical and creative input. Brian added guitars, keys, harmonica and imparted his unique studio alchemy to it all. The song captures the essence of Major Spark’s creative process on Walk Among The Poppies.Major Spark writes and records at Rare Signals in Cambridge, MA. Brian opened Rare Signals in 2024 with a Neve console and an immense collection of vintage outboard gear, mics, amps, guitars and grand piano.More about Major Spark:YouTubeFacebookInstagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.