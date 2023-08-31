Nathan East Announces New Apple Music Exclusive Atmos Album N8tmos An Immersive Experience Volume 1
GRAMMY-nominated bassist Nathan East's newest album "N8tmos An Immersive Experience Volume 1" released 8/31/23 via Yamaha Entertainment Group & Pasadena Records
Announces New Apple Music Exclusive Atmos Album
N8tmos An Immersive Experience Volume 1
GRAMMY-nominated bassist Nathan East’s newest album “N8tmos An Immersive Experience Volume 1” will be released on August 31, 2023 via Yamaha Entertainment Group and Pasadena Records.
Fully mixed in Dolby Atmos, “N8tmos” is a nine-track, immersive surround-sound sonic journey inviting listeners to experience Nathan East like never before. Teaming up with Grammy-nominated producer Chris Gero, East embarks on a sonic experience without limitations in his fourth studio release - and third solo effort - with Yamaha Entertainment Group. The effort reunites the powerhouse creative partnership of East and Gero, whose previous releases have garnered multiple honors, including a GRAMMY nomination.
With a track list blending originals and reimagined classic hits, East is joined by an all-star cast of friends and collaborators, including Ruben Studdard, Kirk Whalum and Philip Bailey. This lineup of nine meticulously mixed Atmos tracks transcends musical boundaries and will redefine your sound wave experience.
As a founding member of renowned contemporary jazz quartet Fourplay, Nathan East is one of the world's most recorded session bassists. With over 2,000 album credits to his name and several GRAMMY-winning songs including "Get Lucky," "Footloose" and "Change the World," East has performed with artists including Daft Punk, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston & Beyonce. He received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for his self-titled solo debut 'Nathan East' on March 2014 which hit #1 on the Billboard Smooth Jazz Albums chart and held #1 for a record-breaking 36 weeks on SmoothJazz.com.
About Yamaha Entertainment Group:
Yamaha Entertainment Group of America is a boutique record label and production company based in Franklin, Tennessee. It is a subsidiary of the Yamaha Corporation of America, the largest music manufacturer in the world. Yamaha Entertainment Group is responsible for the development and advancement of the Yamaha brand name through numerous artist-related activities worldwide, which includes endorsements, artist imaging, artist marketing, concert production, media operations, piano logistics, tour support, product placement, artist related publications, artist website development and strategic alliances.
About Yamaha:
Yamaha Corporation of America is the largest subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, the world-leading music and sound company based in Hamamatsu, Japan. The Yamaha team is committed to helping everyone progress, express, and connect through music and sound. We offer innovative, finely crafted, award-winning products for your musical journey, including pianos, brass instruments, woodwinds, strings, electronic keyboards, guitars, drums, and professional and home audio equipment.
About Pasadena Records:
Pasadena Records is an independent label based in Pasadena, California, and home to Dramarama, Sean Della Croce, Kid Moxie, Cody Brooks, Billy Dodge Moody, Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber and the latest single by FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Plans’. Established in 2018.
Your craft is music creation. Our craft is music discovery.
www.pasadenarecords.com
