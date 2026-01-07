Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, January 5, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of January 5, 2026, include the following:

Thursday, January 8 at 9:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the South Carolina Religious Liberty Conference press conference, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, January 10 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the South Carolina Citizens for Life Stand Up for Life rally, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: December 15, 2025 - January 4, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for December 15, 2025, through January 4, 2026, included:

Monday, December 15

12:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 20th Annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 16

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Barnwell Fishburne, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, December 17

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster provided the Columbia College Fall Commencement, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with local official.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Thursday, December 18

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

9:30 AM: Call with U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

5:15 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Boyd Innovation Center’s Tech Incubator Launchpad COLA Pitch Night, 711 Saluda Avenue, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 30

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

