Fortaris Capital Advisors Welcomes Steve Familo, Managing Director

Steve Familo Joins Fortaris Capital Advisors as Managing Director Amid Rapid Firm Growth

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortaris Capital Advisors, the fastest-growing corporate investigations firm in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Familo as Managing Director. Mr. Familo brings a wealth of federal investigative and operational leadership experience to the firm, which specializes in business intelligence, litigation support, fraud, and white-collar crime investigations across the country.Mr. Familo previously served as Director of the Investigations and Operations Division at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Headquarters, and as Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Service (CGIS). In these roles, he led complex national and international investigations involving financial crimes, internal misconduct, and major security incidents.At Fortaris, Mr. Familo will play a key role in expanding the firm’s investigative capabilities, supporting clients facing high-stakes litigation, internal risk, and regulatory scrutiny. His federal background enhances Fortaris’s position as a trusted partner to corporations, law firms, and institutions navigating complex threats to their operations and reputations.Kevin M. Cronin, Principal at Fortaris Capital Advisors, commented:“Steve’s deep investigative experience and operational leadership are a perfect fit for the complex challenges our clients face every day. His expertise will strengthen our ability to deliver actionable intelligence and resolution strategies to organizations across the U.S. and abroad.”Mr. Familo’s appointment marks another milestone in Fortaris’s continued growth and reinforces its reputation as a premier provider of high-impact investigative and advisory services.About Fortaris Capital AdvisorsFortaris Capital Advisors is the fastest-growing corporate investigations firm in the United States, specializing in business intelligence, litigation support, fraud, and white-collar crime matters. With a team of former senior government officials, law enforcement leaders, and industry specialists, Fortaris delivers customized solutions to clients navigating complex legal, regulatory, and reputational challenges.Visit: https://fortariscapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.