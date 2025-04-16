Beckerman Women’s Health Introduces Alma TED™ for Needle-Free Hair Restoration

Beckerman Women’s Health offers Alma TED™, a needle-free, pain-free treatment to restore hair growth and improve scalp health.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair loss is a widespread concern affecting millions of men and women each year. While commonly associated with aging, hair thinning and shedding can be caused by a range of factors, including hormonal imbalances, stress, medical conditions, and nutritional deficiencies. Recognizing the need for effective, non-invasive solutions, Beckerman Women’s Health now offers the advanced Alma TED™ Hair Restoration treatment —an innovative approach that promotes thicker, stronger hair without the use of needles or surgery.Hair loss can deeply impact an individual's confidence and quality of life. Traditional hair restoration methods often involve discomfort, significant downtime, or invasive procedures. The Alma TED™ (TransEpidermal Delivery) system provides a revolutionary alternative, delivering powerful hair growth serums directly into the scalp using low-frequency ultrasound and air pressure. This process enhances absorption of active ingredients that support follicle health and stimulate new hair growth.Unlike microneedling or laser-based treatments, Alma TED™ is entirely pain-free. Patients report the experience as relaxing, often comparing it to a warm scalp massage. The treatment typically takes 20–25 minutes per session, with no required recovery time. Most individuals begin to notice a reduction in hair shedding and an increase in hair density within just a few weeks.The technology behind Alma TED™ is backed by clinical research and is suitable for both men and women experiencing early signs of hair loss or overall thinning. Ideal candidates include those with androgenic alopecia, post-partum hair loss, or age-related shedding. By improving blood flow and stimulating the scalp environment, the treatment supports healthier, fuller-looking hair over time.Beckerman Women’s Health continues to lead in providing advanced, personalized care for every stage of life. The addition of Alma TED™ reflects a growing commitment to non-invasive wellness and aesthetic therapies that address the root cause of common concerns such as hair loss.

