Kardex Remstar Adds Two3 Solutions as Integrator Partner

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kardex Remstar is excited to announce a new strategic partnership in North America with Two3 Solutions , an innovative material handling integrator known for its immersive, customer-first approach.This partnership expands Kardex Remstar’s network of trusted integrators and strengthens its ability to deliver smart, space-saving automation solutions."We’re proud to be a Kardex integrator where we can share our Two3 Experience with potential Kardex customers. Using virtual reality models, we can show our customers exactly how much space they’ll save and what their automated Kardex solution will look like—before placing an order. It’s all about creating clarity, building confidence, and helping our customers make informed decisions from day one,” said Jake Thomas, President of Two3 SolutionsThe partnership underscores Kardex Remstar’s ongoing mission to simplify automation and create value through personalized, end-to-end solutions.“We chose to partner with Two3 Solutions because of their commitment to innovation and customer experience,” said Doug Card, Director of Key Accounts and Integrator Sales at Kardex Remstar. “Their technologies give customers a clear, accurate picture of how their automated solution will function in their space. That kind of clarity is invaluable—it accelerates decision-making, builds trust, and aligns perfectly with how we want to support our customers.”Together, Kardex Remstar and Two3 Solutions will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in warehouse automation—delivering powerful results, one project at a time.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

