Kardex Announces New QuickShip Program to Avoid Tariff Price Hikes and Shorten Lead Times

New QuickShip program provides 4-6 week lead times and no price increase from tariffs for standard VLMs sold in the US.

We’re excited to announce our new QuickShip program, which allows us to deliver standard Kardex Shuttle VLMs faster than ever and with no tariff increases — direct from our South Carolina plant.” — Mark Dunaway - President at Kardex Remstar Americas

WESTBROOK, ME, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kardex Remstar, a global leader in warehouse automation solutions, announced the launch of its new QuickShip program in the United States. The new program offers standard size Kardex Shuttle Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) with lead times of just 4 to 6 weeks and zero price increase, despite unprecedented tariffs.Amid economic uncertainty and new tariffs affecting imported automation equipment and components, Kardex is strengthening its commitment to customers by leveraging its U.S.-based manufacturing plant in South Carolina. About 85% of VLM components for the US manufacturing plant are sourced domestically, and customers will not see any price increase related to the remaining 15% of parts sourced from abroad. This allows Kardex to deliver Kardex Shuttle VLMs at pre-tariff prices – a luxury not afforded by many other automation companies in the United States.“Our standard size American-made VLMs are tariff proof ,” said Mark Dunaway, President of Kardex Remstar – Americas. “We’ve already done the hard work to reshore production and support US manufacturing. Now our customers get to reap the benefits and continue moving forward with their automation projects instead of getting bogged down in tariff-related price hikes.”Key highlights of the QuickShip program:• 4 – 6 week lead time on standard sized VLMs• No price increase due to new tariffs• Lead times available while supplies lastWith standard-size units set to roll out of the US based factory, the QuickShip program gives Kardex customers a route to automation that bypasses tariff fees that other companies are simply passing on to their customers.“Everyone’s talking about tariffs – and rightfully so – but we’ve already built around them,” said Dunaway. “We’re excited to announce our new QuickShip program, which allows us to deliver standard Kardex Shuttle VLMs faster than ever—direct from our South Carolina plant. It’s all about giving our customers the speed and reliability they need, even in a volatile market. While other manufacturers are scrambling, we’re shipping.”The Bottom Line: Kardex is delivering American-made automation faster and more affordably than ever before, even in the face of skyrocketing costs and major economic disruption. Whether you’re looking to speed up storage efficiency, reduce labor strain, or simply beat the tariff clock, QuickShip is your chance to get ahead – without paying more.About KardexKardex is a leading global partner for intralogistics solutions in an attractive and growing market. The Group offers premium automated products, standardized systems and lifecycle services that guarantee high availability and low total cost of ownership. Kardex provides an intelligent entry into automation with its dynamic storage and retrieval systems, offers integrated material handling systems, small parts storage systems and automated high-bay warehouses and acts as a global AutoStore™ partner, offering flexible and modular storage and order fulfillment solutions. The Group employs around 2,500 people in over 30 countries. Kardex Holding AG has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1989.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.