Governor Stein Appoints Superior Court Judge for District 24
Governor Josh Stein has appointed Lisa Johnson-Tonkins to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 24 (Guilford County). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lora Cubbage.
Johnson-Tonkins serves as the clerk of superior court for Guilford County. She received her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina A&T and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.
