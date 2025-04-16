Governor Stein Appoints Superior Court Judge for District 24

Governor Josh Stein has appointed Lisa Johnson-Tonkins to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 24 (Guilford County). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lora Cubbage.

Johnson-Tonkins serves as the clerk of superior court for Guilford County. She received her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina A&T and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law.

