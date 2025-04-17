The Union Bank Company supports Families Flourish; celebrates 100th family milestone

The Union Bank Company shares this commitment to community investment, and we’re proud to support Families Flourish’s vital mission.” — Alex Bates, Mortgage Lender at The Union Bank Co.

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company is demonstrating its commitment to the community through its ongoing support of Families Flourish . A local organization dedicated to fostering inclusivity, equality, and opportunity, Families Flourish provides three years of rental support to enable parents in low-wage jobs to have access to existing rental housing in higher-opportunity neighborhoods, together with comprehensive life coaching and monthly programs. The Union Bank's support includes two financial donations to Families Flourish, further strengthening the organization's ability to serve area families.Adding to this partnership, Alex Bates, Mortgage Lender at The Union Bank Co., serves on the Board of Families Flourish, providing valuable leadership and guidance to the organization. To celebrate a significant milestone, Families Flourish is hosting a celebration to recognize its 100th family served. This event will bring together the families, volunteers, board members, staff, and donors to celebrate welcoming the 100th family into the program since Families Flourish became independent of The Ohio State University in 2022.“The work of Families Flourish in empowering individuals and families is inspiring,” says Alex Bates, Mortgage Lender at The Union Bank Co. “Serving on their board has allowed me to see how their comprehensive approach, combining housing support with personal development, fosters lasting change. The Union Bank Company shares this commitment to community investment, and we’re proud to support Families Flourish’s vital mission.”The Families Flourish event will take place on Sunday, April 27, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Grandview Middle School. The three founders of the organization will do a brief presentation on the past, present, and future of Families Flourish. Following the presentation, guests will participate in a carnival and picnic lunch. The event is closed to the public, but media are welcome to attend."This event is a celebration of the resilience and success of the families we serve," said Shiloh Todorov, director of development & communications at Families Flourish. "We are grateful for the support of The Union Bank Company and the dedication of individuals like Alex Bates, which enable us to continue our mission and reach this important milestone."***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ABOUT FAMILIES FLOURISH:Families Flourish offers a 3-year program that transforms the lives of low-wage working families and their children by providing a comprehensive path to economic mobility and wellness. This is accomplished through life coaching, rent support and monthly required programs that promote housing and economic stability, career advancement, and generational change for their children. Learn more at www.familiesflourish.org/

