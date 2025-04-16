Secretary Naig Writes EPA, Congressional Leaders in Support of Nationwide E15 Access

Iowa’s Ag Secretary asks EPA for emergency waiver for nationwide summer E15 sales, asks bi-partisan Congressional leaders to pass legislation that would authorize permanent nationwide E15 sales

WAUCOMA, Iowa (April 16, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that he has authored two letters that were delivered to the Trump Administration and Congressional leadership in support of nationwide access to E15 (Unleaded 88). The homegrown, cleaner burning fuel saves drivers money at the pump, and Iowa is the national leader in ethanol production. Secretary Naig made the announcement during remarks delivered to the shareholders of the Homeland Energy Solutions ethanol plant during their annual meeting in Waucoma.

The first letter, which was sent to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin, advocates for an emergency waiver under the Clean Air Act to allow the nationwide sale of E15 fuel during the 2025 summer driving season.

EPA has previously recognized the need for such action and the precedent for granting emergency waivers exists. Such an action would align with President Trump’s “Declaring a National Energy Emergency” executive order, and with our broader national interest in achieving energy dominance, independence and security.

“Allowing continued access to E15 this summer is critical for American consumers and our rural economy. Drivers deserve a more affordable, lower-emission fuel option at the pump, especially during peak travel months. At the same time, rural communities and farm families are facing significant uncertainty due to unstable global markets, tariffs, and the potential loss of key agricultural export opportunities. While these market conditions may be temporary, the impact on corn demand and farm income is very real. Year-round E15 sales can help absorb some of that shock by strengthening domestic markets for biofuels and corn growers—offering an immediate, commonsense way to support American energy and agriculture alike,” wrote Secretary Naig.

The full letter to Administrator Zeldin is here.

The second letter, sent to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), requests the immediate consideration of bi-partisan legislation that allows for the permanent and year-round nationwide sale of E15.

This long-overdue reform would end the annual cycle of uncertainty that currently surrounds the availability of E15, and provide a clear path forward for retailers, farmers and fuel producers. The change would also be good for consumers, who benefit from additional options at the pump, lower fuel prices, and reduced emissions. For example, in 2024, Iowa drivers saved $38.5 million in fuel costs by choosing E15 rather than E10.

“We must move beyond temporary, stopgap solutions. Congress has the opportunity to make E15 permanently available all year long, across the country, and should do so quickly. The need for this legislative fix is underscored by current headwinds in agriculture. From trade challenges to geopolitical instability, American farmers—especially corn growers—are navigating unpredictable and potentially volatile markets. Expanded domestic biofuel demand through E15 helps offset some of that uncertainty, providing a stable, value-added market for corn and reinforcing America’s energy dominance," wrote Secretary Naig.

The full letter to the Congressional leadership is here.

