AuraLight Dispensary in Aurora Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with 420 Weekend Bash

Celebrate one year of AuraLight Dispensary in Aurora, IL with exclusive 420 weekend deals, giveaways, and food trucks. Stop by and Light Your Aura!

AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AuraLight Dispensary is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary of serving the Aurora community with quality cannabis, trusted education, and personalized service. As a locally owned business, AuraLight has spent the past year helping customers Light Your Aura—and now it’s time to celebrate.

To mark the milestone, AuraLight is inviting the community to a special 420 Weekend Bash from April 18–20, 2025, featuring exclusive storewide discounts, giveaways, and local food trucks.

One Year of Serving the Aurora Community

Since opening its doors in April 2024, AuraLight has remained committed to offering premium cannabis in a welcoming, inclusive environment. Built on the belief that cannabis should be approachable and accessible, the dispensary has quickly grown into a trusted destination for both new and returning customers.

“We’re grateful to the Aurora community for supporting us from day one,” said the AuraLight team. “Our goal has always been to provide a space where people feel comfortable learning, exploring, and celebrating cannabis. One year in, we’re just getting started.”

420 Weekend: Celebrate with Savings and Local Flavor

To honor both the anniversary and the iconic cannabis holiday, AuraLight is offering deep storewide discounts up to 42.0%, $0.01 specials with qualifying purchases, and raffles and giveaways all weekend long. While product availability will vary, guests can expect unbeatable deals and a festive atmosphere throughout the event.

Plus, visitors can enjoy eats from local favorites:

🍓 Strawberries BBQ – April 18 & 19 (12–7 PM)

🌮 Primo’s Tacos – April 20 (12–7 PM)

Whether you’re a longtime customer or a first-time visitor, the 420 Weekend Bash is the perfect time to stop by, stock up, and celebrate.

Visit AuraLight Dispensary

📍 1350 N Orchard Rd, Aurora, IL 60506

📞 (331) 249-8900

🕒 Mon–Sat: 9 AM – 9 PM | Sun: 10 AM – 6 PM

🌐 www.auralightdispensary.com

📱 @auralight_brand

