Idaho Travel Council Meeting Announces April MeetingMar31

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Tourism

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Travel Council Announces April Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (March 31, 2025)—The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet virtually on Teams on Monday, April 7, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (MT).

Review the ITC meeting agenda with instructions for joining the meeting here.

The ITC meeting is open to the public. Guests may attend in person at the Idaho Commerce Office (700 W. State Street, 2nd floor, Boise, 83702), however virtual attendance is encouraged.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Power of Idaho Tourism or VisitIdaho.org.

###