Caution ahead: TxDOT calls for safe driving in work zones

AUSTIN – When working on the side of the road you have to be aware of your surroundings at all times, and driving through work zones requires the same amount of caution.

Family’s tragic loss

College student Katrina Bond slowed down for traffic in a work zone on I-35 near Fort Worth when the driver of a heavy pickup truck, who admitted he had just received a text, slammed into her car. The force of the collision pushed Katrina’s car into the path of another truck. She never made it home.

“People think this kind of tragedy won’t happen to them. I didn’t think it would happen to me,” Katrina’s mom, Kathy Bond, said. “I try to show Katrina’s picture and tell her story to as many drivers as I can. I ask them to please put all their focus on the road when they’re behind the wheel.”

Work Zone Awareness Week

In 2024, there were nearly 28,000 crashes in Texas work zones. Those crashes caused 215 deaths, a 12% increase in fatalities over the previous year. Most of the people killed in work zone crashes are drivers or their passengers.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 21–25, TxDOT is using its Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign to promote work zone safety and help prevent these crashes and fatalities.

“Our brave and dedicated road crews work year-round across the state, and we need drivers to stay alert in work zones to help keep them and each other safe,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “Work zones can mean changing and unexpected conditions as crews work on the roadway. That’s why it’s vital that all Texans plan, avoid distractions and never rush through a work zone.”

Safety tips

TxDOT reminds drivers that traffic fines double in work zones when workers are present and offers these tips for preventing crashes:

Slow down. Follow the speed limit and pay attention to road conditions. What’s safe in normal conditions may not be safe in a work zone.

Follow the speed limit and pay attention to road conditions. What’s safe in normal conditions may not be safe in a work zone. Stay alert. Focus on driving, avoid distractions and put your phone away.

Focus on driving, avoid distractions and put your phone away. Watch out for road crews. Roadside workers want to get home safely too. Always follow their instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs.

Roadside workers want to get home safely too. Always follow their instructions and be mindful of construction area road signs. Don’t tailgate. Give yourself room to stop in a hurry. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of work zone crash.

Give yourself room to stop in a hurry. Rear-end collisions are the most common type of work zone crash. Allow extra time. Road construction can slow things down. Plan so you aren’t tempted to speed.

TxDOT also urges motorists to follow the state’s Move Over or Slow Down law, which requires drivers to move over a lane or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching TxDOT, emergency, law enforcement, tow truck or utility vehicles stopped on the roadside with flashing lights activated.

The Be Safe. Drive Smart. campaign is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.