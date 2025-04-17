How to Choose the Best Plastic Surgeon

Nacogdoches plastic surgeon Dr. Gregory Wittpenn shares advice about choosing a trusted provider for safe, natural-looking cosmetic surgery results.

NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Choosing the right plastic surgeon is one of the most important steps in achieving natural-looking, safe, and satisfying cosmetic results. To help patients make an informed choice, Gregory Wittpenn, MD, FACS — a board-certified plastic surgeon in Nacogdoches and the head of New Horizons Plastic Surgery — shares key insights on what to look for when selecting a provider.1. Prioritize Board CertificationDr. Wittpenn asserts that one of the most essential qualifications to check is board certification with the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). This credential signifies that the surgeon has undergone rigorous training, passed comprehensive exams, and adheres to the highest safety and ethical standards in the field.2. Look for Professional AffiliationsMembership in professional organizations, such as The Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), further demonstrates a surgeon’s commitment to excellence, notes Dr. Wittpenn. These organizations require members to meet strict educational and practice standards, as well as stay up to date with the latest advancements in cosmetic and reconstructive procedures through continuing education.3. Schedule a Consultation and Assess Comfort LevelsAccording to Dr. Wittpenn, a consultation is not just about learning about procedures — it’s also an opportunity to evaluate the surgeon’s approach, communication style, and ability to understand your goals. “Patients should feel comfortable asking questions and discussing their concerns,” explains Dr. Wittpenn. “A great surgeon takes the time to explain options, set realistic expectations, and ensure patients feel confident in their decisions.”4. Read Patient Reviews and TestimonialsOnline reviews and testimonials from previous patients can provide valuable insight into a surgeon’s skills, bedside manner, and overall patient experience. Consistently positive feedback regarding professionalism, results, and post-operative care is often a strong indicator of a high-quality provider.5. Review Before-and-After PhotosEach plastic surgeon has their own artistic approach to procedures like breast augmentation rhinoplasty , and body contouring. Reviewing before-and-after photos allows prospective patients to assess whether a surgeon’s results align with their aesthetic preferences. Dr. Wittpenn advises, “Look for consistency in outcomes, natural-looking results, and patients with similar concerns or body types to your own.”For those considering cosmetic or reconstructive surgery, taking the time to thoroughly evaluate a plastic surgeon’s qualifications, experience, and aesthetic approach is crucial. At New Horizons Plastic Surgery, Dr. Gregory Wittpenn and his team are dedicated to providing personalized care and delivering exceptional, natural-looking results.About Dr. Gregory WittpennGregory Wittpenn, MD, FACS, is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the head of New Horizons Plastic Surgery in Nacogdoches, TX. With over three decades of experience as a cosmetic and reconstructive provider, Dr. Wittpenn offers a range of surgical and non-surgical treatments for the face, body, breasts, and skin. He is dedicated to providing the highest level of patient care available and he continuously refines his skills through ongoing education. He is also an active member of The Aesthetic Society (ASAPS) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). Dr. Wittpenn is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Wittpenn and his practice, please visit newhorizonsplasticsurgery.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.newhorizonsplasticsurgery.com/practice-news/how-to-choose-the-best-plastic-surgeon/ ###New Horizons Plastic Surgery3616 North University DriveNacogdoches, TX 75965(936) 564-3744Rosemont Media

