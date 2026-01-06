Palo Alto Plastic Surgeon Celebrates 25 Years in Practice

Dr. Lauren Greenberg, a Bay Area plastic surgeon, marks her 25th anniversary of specialization in aesthetic plastic surgery.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the field of plastic surgery becomes increasingly focused on wellness, transparency, and subtle or natural-looking transformations, Palo Alto plastic surgeon Lauren Greenberg, MD celebrates the 25th anniversary of a career defined by thoughtful, individualized patient care and a commitment to the science of aging well.An early pioneer of the idea that aging well extends beyond the operating room, Dr. Greenberg offers a spectrum of non-surgical and surgical services at her practice for individuals in the Bay Area. Rather than treating single issues or isolated concerns, Dr. Greenberg maximizes her consultations by performing a whole body evaluation. By offering a more comprehensive assessment, Dr. Greenberg tries to understand not only the aesthetic goals of her patients, but also the medical and underlying lifestyle factors that influence long-term outcomes, as well as improve surgery safety and results.Over the past quarter-century, Dr. Greenberg’s practice philosophy has become especially evident in her clinical results with procedures like short-scar breast reduction breast lift surgery, abdominoplasty, and a Mommy Makeover, among other popular treatments. These advanced options facilitate functional benefits as well as aesthetic enhancements, such as relief from back and neck pain, improved posture, better core stability, and greater day-to-day comfort. Patients typically report these improvements are just as meaningful to their well-being as the cosmetic results.Dr. Greenberg expresses that aging better should involve one’s overall health and consider factors like biologic age, glucose control, cholesterol levels, weight, mitochondrial function, hormone balance, and nutrition. Dr. Greenberg believes these internal metrics shape how we look, how we feel, and how confidently we move through the world.Dr. Greenberg’s practice is marked by the use of science-supported, evidence-based treatments to help patients experience the positive effects that can enhance their day-to-day happiness. An avid researcher, Dr. Greenberg is a proponent of medical-grade biohacking services designed to enhance cognitive function, optimize hormone levels, support healthy aging, stimulate hair growth, and improve overall vitality. Whether surgical or non-surgical, each service and aesthetic procedure is personalized with intention and grounded in the latest research.Dr. Greenberg’s ultimate goal remains unchanged after 25 years: to help patients feel more like themselves while giving them the tools to optimize healthspan and longevity. Her anniversary serves as not only a celebration of her professional milestones, but also as a testament to her decades of patient-centered care and her vision for the future of plastic surgery and wellness.About Lauren Greenberg, MDDr. Lauren Greenberg is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in the Bay Area and specializing in surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face, skin, breasts, and body. An active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The Aesthetic Society, Dr. Greenberg is heavily involved in research and published extensively in national publications such as Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery — the official academic journal of the ASPS. Dr. Greenberg has also won a multitude of awards, including her recognitions as a five-year honoree and one of “California’s Favorite Physicians” at the Patients’ Choice Awards, and the “Top Plastic Surgeon of the Month” at the Doctors’ Choice Awards, among other honors. She is an advisor to MIDI Health — a menopause company — and Biohackr Health, a healthspan and longevity clinic. Dr. Greenberg is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit laurengreenbergmd.com and facebook.com/laurengreenbergmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://laurengreenbergmd.com/news-room/palo-alto-plastic-surgeon-celebrates-25-years-in-practice/ ###Lauren Greenberg, MD1300 University Drive, Suite 8Menlo Park, CA 94025(650) 617-9907Rosemont Media

