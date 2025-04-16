AG Yost Warns Med Spas: Stop Misleading Consumers About Weight-Loss Drugs
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sent letters to 14 medical spas throughout the state warning them to stop making false or misleading claims about their versions of popular weight-loss drugs.
The med spas are advertising custom-made variations — called compounded drugs — of semaglutide and/or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in name-brand medications Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Zepbound® and Mounjaro®. But the businesses are incorrectly suggesting that these compounded versions are approved by the Food & Drug Administration and/or just as safe and effective as the brand-name medications.
“People deserve clear and accurate information about the medications they’re putting in their bodies,” Yost said. “We’re reminding businesses that being truthful isn’t just a good business practice — it’s the law.”
Yost issued letters to the following med spas:
- Beneficial Health
- Docere Medical and Aesthetic Center
- Glow Medispa
- Jiva Med Spa
- Limelight Laser and Medical Spa
- Live Well Chiropractic & Medical
- New Pathways Clinic
- Ohio Weight Loss & Wellness Clinic
- Personalized Vitality Clinic
- Restore Hyper Wellness OH
- Summit MedAesthetics
- TrueForm Health and Wellness
- Youngstown Medical Weight Loss
- Zinni Family Practice
- Are not FDA-approved, which means the agency hasn’t tested them for safety or effectiveness.
- Are not the same as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Zepbound® or Mounjaro®, which are FDA-approved. Compounded versions may not meet the standards that brand names have met.
- Are not the same as generic drugs. Generic drugs are FDA-approved and, as such, are held to the same standards as brand-name versions. Compounded drugs, made by pharmacies for individual patients, are not subject to the same oversight.
Ohioans who believe they have been victims of deceptive advertising can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.
