AG Yost Warns Med Spas: Stop Misleading Consumers About Weight-Loss Drugs

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sent letters to 14 medical spas throughout the state warning them to stop making false or misleading claims about their versions of popular weight-loss drugs.

The med spas are advertising custom-made variations — called compounded drugs — of semaglutide and/or tirzepatide, the active ingredients in name-brand medications Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Zepbound® and Mounjaro®. But the businesses are incorrectly suggesting that these compounded versions are approved by the Food & Drug Administration and/or just as safe and effective as the brand-name medications.

“People deserve clear and accurate information about the medications they’re putting in their bodies,” Yost said. “We’re reminding businesses that being truthful isn’t just a good business practice — it’s the law.”

Yost issued letters to the following med spas:

Beneficial Health

Docere Medical and Aesthetic Center

Glow Medispa

Jiva Med Spa

Limelight Laser and Medical Spa

Live Well Chiropractic & Medical

New Pathways Clinic

Ohio Weight Loss & Wellness Clinic

Personalized Vitality Clinic

Restore Hyper Wellness OH

Summit MedAesthetics

TrueForm Health and Wellness

Youngstown Medical Weight Loss

Zinni Family Practice

Are not FDA-approved, which means the agency hasn’t tested them for safety or effectiveness.

Are not the same as Ozempic®, Wegovy®, Zepbound® or Mounjaro®, which are FDA-approved. Compounded versions may not meet the standards that brand names have met.

Are not the same as generic drugs. Generic drugs are FDA-approved and, as such, are held to the same standards as brand-name versions. Compounded drugs, made by pharmacies for individual patients, are not subject to the same oversight.

What consumers need to know, the attorney general said, is that compounded drugs:While compounded drugs can serve an important medical need for patients who cannot be treated with FDA-approved medications, businesses should not make false promises or misleading claims about such drugs’ safety or efficacy.

Ohioans who believe they have been victims of deceptive advertising can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.

